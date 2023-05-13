We are warned several times in the scriptures to not be deceived (Lk. 21:8; I Cor. 6:9; 15:33; Gal. 6:7). Yet, we are living in a time wherein deception is commonly used, and many are prone to be deceived. When we are told to not be deceived, it indicates there is a means by which we can defeat deception. One very real cause of so much deception is that many are so very gullible. The word gullible means one that is naïve and easily deceived or tricked. Often the easily tricked part comes from being too trusting. I have often wondered after having received a phone call or email that is so obviously a scam attempt, how can anyone fall for that? Often we have heard and repeat the old saying, “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is”. We could go on and on presenting examples of scams, especially apparent on the internet. However, the internet is not the only place wherein we can be deceived. It takes place in just about every realm of life. Many times, those who are presenting that which is incorrect, do not even know themselves that it is false. They are often just repeating that which they were told, believing it to be true, trusting their source to have been correct. So, what is the means by which we can overcome deception? The answer is “knowledge”, and knowledge requires research.

Concerning all the things one can read, even having the appearance of validity by way of the major news agency logo, letters or even spelled out as being the source, if one wants to use it as truth, they need to research it. Don’t blindly believe everything that any politician says, no matter which party he or she is a member of. Research it, if you want to know it is the truth. Just because someone within the financial realm recommends a certain stock, check it out for yourself, or you are taking the risk of being deceived and the loss of money. Even in the medical realm, drugs are doled out, treatment plans are laid out, surgeries are performed and often by people that have not researched it themselves, just relying on what they have been told.

On and on the list can go, but the most dangerous realm of all, in which we can be ignorant of the actual facts is that of our spiritual state. Ignorance in the financial realm may cost you some dollars. Ignorance in the medical realm may cost you some dollars and some portion of health, even your life. Ignorance in the realm of spiritual matters will cost you your eternal soul and, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Mark 8:36).

Jesus, in His prayer for His apostles stated, “Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth” (John 17:17). Earlier, “Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31-32). Paul revealed the cause of his fellow Jew’s lost state when he wrote, “For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, having not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God” (Rom. 10:2-3). Ignorance of the righteousness of God was the cause. Where can one find this “righteousness of God” revealed? In the gospel of Christ (Rom. 1:15-17). But, it takes reading, study, research and meditation (II Tim. 2:15; I Tim. 4:13, 15). There is much more to knowing God’s word than just reading it. One must garner all that is written in the scriptures on any particular subject in order to know the truth concerning that subject. Paul said of those of Berea, “These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so” (Acts 17:11).

There were plenty of false teachers in the first century too. Jesus said to, “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves” (Matt. 7:15). Paul spoke of some who were knowingly deceiving the gullible when he said, “For they that are such serve not our Lord Jesus Christ, but their own belly; and by good words and fair speeches deceive the hearts of the simple” (Rom. 16:18). He told Timothy, “But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived” (II Tim. 3:13). And so have they continued to do!

With all the false teaching that we are bombarded with concerning Christianity, it is imperative that we do the research let we stand before the judgment seat of Christ and hear Him say, “depart from me, ye that work iniquity” (Matt. 7:22-23).

