Several months ago, I was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer. Initially, only my mother and sister knew about this. because they were with me in the doctor’s office when I got the news.

My initial reaction was that of shock and feeling blessed. I was shocked because I thought I was in good health, especially after I had started working out again. I felt blessed because I believed God was letting me know I may have a short time left on this earth and He was giving me time to put things in order. I even started my own personal “bucket list.”

My doctor told me they were going to do some more tests in 3 months to confirm the diagnosis. During the three-month period I decided now was the time to make myself a slave for Christ. This was not a re-dedication of my life to Christ but a dedication to be all I can be for Christ. I began to notice that my prayer life became more intense and my work in the ministry was more purpose driven. I began to notice that I was feeling healthier, and I had a lot more energy. And all the while, I never felt sorry for myself and there was more peace in my life. I just trusted in God and accepted whatever His will was for my life.

Last week my doctor called me with some good news. She said they do not know what happened, but the test revealed I had no cancer in any part of my body. I don’t know what happened either, but I do know that God is still in the miracle business.

God has a way of getting our attention that propels us to love Him more, serve Him more, honor Him more and praise Him more. At the end of the day, all we have is God!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.