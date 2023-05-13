“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God, created he him; male and female created he them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it; and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.” Genesis 1:27-28 KJV.

I recall the early years of my career when I worked patrol in uniform. On countless occasions, parents with their children would see me publicly. They would threaten their children with me, the policeman, if their children did not obey them. I hated to hear that, as parents should be teaching their children that police officers were a source of safety and help when needed; that children should not fear the police but go to them when their safety and security were threatened. So, upon hearing these threats to a child, I found a way to reprimand the parent tactfully and then assure that the child understood a police officer was a source to go to when in need. Further, I informed the parent that I was not their child’s discipline administrator. That was the responsibility of the parent.

This verse of Scripture always came to mind. “Train a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not turn from it.” Proverbs 22:6 NIV

I recall an occasion in which I responded to a call from parents regarding their 13-year-old son. The parents, probably in their late thirties, were healthy and educated. Nonetheless, they were fearful of bodily harm by their son. The parents asked me to take their son out of the home. Legally, I had no authority to do so. Separating the parents and son, I spoke individually with them, allowing them to talk and vent their differences to me. Bringing them back together, I made recommendations for a peaceful resolution from the facts they each provided. Peace was restored.

Again, I learned what I did from the Bible and God’s Word: “Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. ‘Honor your father and mother (this is the first commandment with a promise) that it may go well with you and that you may live long in the Land.’ Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord: Ephesians 6:1-4 ESV

I have witnessed throughout four generations that each progressively deteriorated, resulting in children becoming increasingly delinquent. There has been an escalated and noticeable decline in the reverence for God’s Word and obeying His laws. Increasingly over the decades, these behaviors are evidenced in parents and their offspring.

Every baby is born into the world with a sinful nature but without sin. As they grow and develop their personalities, the kind of person they will become develops within. Will, the child be good or bad; will he be taught right from wrong? Will he be loved? Will he grow in learning the Bible and God’s laws? Bringing up a child is the responsibility of the parents and no one else.

Further, the proper and Scriptural disciplines are spelled out in the Bible and must be carried out by the parents. Parents argue that others outside the home have influenced their wayward children. If parents do not inspire and encourage their children to live through Christ, outside influences will occur. That is why it is crucial that Scriptural discipline, with love, must start early in a child’s life. Too often, I witnessed these failures. Biblically speaking, “Folly is bound up in the heart of a child; the rod of discipline will drive it far from Him.” Proverbs 22:15 NIV

I recognize that today’s leaders and parents were “yesterday’s youth. Yet, I was so fortunate that I grew up in church, and the pastors stepped on our toes. From childhood to adolescence, to being a teenager, we Pledged Allegiance to the American Flag in school; we prayed the Lord’s Prayer; we enjoyed celebrating Christmas and Easter holidays.

Over time, cancerous organizations like the ACLU and federal laws stripped us of these rights and the holy celebrations we once enjoyed. Sermons from pulpits weakened and no longer focused on the total Word of God but compromised with the overall deterioration of Godly values and teachings in society. Not wanting to offend anyone, culture replaced preaching the Word of God with “happy” and “feel good” sermons. Humanity began accepting Biblical abominations. The compromise of Scripture has serious adverse effects on our society today.

As I understand the teaching of the Apostle Paul, I believe this is being fulfilled with each generation: “Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times, some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron.” 1 Timothy 4:1-2 KJV. I pray not only for our youth but their parents as well in raising them in Christian homes. I desire to continue my life as a peacemaker to the glory of God.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.