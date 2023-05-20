Bob Marley, the Jamaican songwriting and singing superstar of the 60s and 70s, was and continues to inspire love and hope worldwide. The following is a paraphrase about Bob Marley. “When darkness surrounds you, you might be tempted to look for a switch or hope that a light comes on to eliminate it all. But you must remember that you are the light, and you have the power to overcome the darkness in the world. Marley once said that he had to keep performing because the evil people weren’t taking a break, so he couldn’t either. The same holds true if you plan to do good in this world. Unfortunately, not everyone shares the same view, so you must shed some light on things in your own way and world.”

“Be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world, and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” Ephesians 6:10-12 NIV.

When Scripture talks about darkness, it refers to Satan and the evil path folks take. People who walk in darkness have not seen and have shunned the light of Jesus Christ. The Apostle Paul tells us in the Christian life, we battle against the mighty evil forces of fallen angels headed by Satan. “Put on the full armor of God” is Paul’s counsel, not just to the church (the body of Christ) but to all individuals.

There is so much unrest and antagonism within the foundations of our lives. Are times as bad as we say they are? Is the darkness in our world growing heavier at the moment? Are we facing spiritual battles in our own homes and churches? My opinion is YES! But there is hope.

Jesus spoke to the people saying, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness but will have the light of life.” John 8:12 NIV. If we don’t follow Him, we walk in darkness, which means there is darkness in the world. Simply put, darkness is the absence of light. There is no third alternative path – you live in the light of knowing Jesus or the devil’s darkness.

Suzy Kassem wrote (paraphrased), “We awaken by asking the right questions. We awaken when we see the spread of knowledge that goes against our personal experiences. We awaken when we see popular opinion being wrong but accepted as right and what is right being pushed as wrong. We awaken by seeking answers in corners that are not popular. And we awaken by turning on the light inside when everything outside feels dark.”

John 1:4-5: “In him was life, and that life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, but the darkness has not understood it.” The darkness of evil never has and never will overcome or extinguish God’s light. “Light has come into the world, but men loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil. Everyone who does evil hates the light and will not come into the light for fear that his deeds will be exposed.” John 3:19-20 NIV.

Consider Nicodemus. Afraid he would be found out, Nicodemus made an appointment with Jesus in the darkness of night. “Rabbi, we know you are a teacher who has come from God. For no one could perform the miraculous signs you are doing if God were not with him. In reply, Jesus declared, ‘I tell you the truth, no one can see the kingdom of God unless he is born again.’ ” John 3:2-3 NIV. Read John 3:1-21 for the whole story.

Nicodemus received the same challenge expressed to us today. We may have the same weakness Nicodemus had – the fear of being exposed as a Jesus follower. To avoid any antagonism, Nicodemus seeks Jesus out at night as conversations between Pharisees and Jesus were avoided in daylight. He left Jesus that evening a changed man after receiving a whole new understanding of both God and himself. The key is this: we must be born again to enter eternal life with our Savior.

“You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead, they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven.” Matthew 5:14-16 NIV.

We hide our light by being quiet when we should speak or by going along with the crowd. We must explain our light to others and not ignore those in need. We must be a beacon of truth for the rest of the world. Spread the Good News.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.