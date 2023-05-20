Have you ever taken a writing test? Drop in on any 4th or 7th grade classroom this Tuesday to see students taking the North Carolina Writing Test. Actually you wouldn’t be admitted unless you are the student, teacher, or proctor. The TESTING- Do Not Enter signs are plastered on classroom doors and the writing begins.

Sealed packages will be ripped open as students nervously wait in anticipation. Tests will be passed out, time documented on the board, and No. 2 pencils will smoke fervently across the Tar Heel State. The long awaited writing test is in progress.

Teachers pace as their students write. Few people fully understand the heavy workload of an English, language arts, writing teacher. Prior to this red letter date, teachers have read and graded hundreds of papers written by their students.

When school begins, the writing process is underway. It requires tremendous preparation and practice from students and teachers. Familiar lessons are taught across the land … introduce your paper properly, address the topic (prompt), organize your writing, give ample examples with oodles of elaboration, be creative, include voice and anecdotes, make your reader visualize what you are writing about, use correct grammar, and the list goes on.

Teachers blessed, or should I say burdened, with preparing students for the writing test, have their job cut out for them from the first day of school. Many students are apathetic and unprepared. Most write very shallow and short. Some accept the challenge and become aspiring writers.

Realizing the importance of these test results, teachers dive in and work endless hours in hopes of rescuing ailing writers. And what students write … teachers must read and grade and react and reteach and use every trick in the book to inspire writing that will make the grade and pass the test.

But that’s their job … right? Many people leave all the teaching and preparation to the teachers, who shouldn’t bear the burden alone. Many teachers are worn to a frazzle, wrenched in worry and weariness…while they wait to see who passes the tests.

Most parents support teachers’ efforts. Yet, the real job of preparing their child for many lessons in life are taught by teachers. Many parents ask, “how can I help my child write… that should be done in school”! Taking time at home to instill values, respect, good character, appreciation for an education, love for God, country, and those trying to help our children would make a huge difference in the outcome of test scores all across America.

Turning off the television or game systems and helping your child write a letter to a relative, a thank you note for a gift your child received, a story about a family vacation or reunion, a letter of appreciation to a veteran or one serving our country or county in other areas, a note to a neighbor who has done kind deeds for your family, or asking to read and help your child rewrite papers started in class could help your child appreciate writing or any other subject. Support from home ensures more successful students in our schools. After all, “it takes a village to raise a child”. There is more truth in that old African proverb than most of us are willing to admit.

But they don’t want to write or turn off the TV, you say! This helps us understand and appreciate educators and their endless efforts even more.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.