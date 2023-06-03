It almost seems as if there has always been a never ending battle between faith and works. Man has a tendency to pick one or the other for their salvation to the exclusion of the other. When it comes to serving God, these two have never been antagonistic to one another. A brief example of how man often looks on the subject should reveal the standard thinking. Paul wrote to the Ephesian church and said, For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast” (Eph. 2:8-9). “So, there we have it, one is saved by faith and there are no works involved at all”, says some. Jesus said, For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life (John 3:16). See, faith only. Oh, don’t forget Abraham. Genesis 15:6 says, “And he believed in the Lord; and he counted it to him for righteousness”. Paul told the Philippian jailer, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house” (Acts 16:31). However, Jesus did not say, the believer “shall not perish” in John 3:16. He said the believer should not perish (John 3:16). There is a difference between shall not and should not. When Paul told the Philippian jailer to believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, He did not even know what he was to believe, because they then spake unto him the word of the Lord, and to all that were in his house. And he took them the same hour of the night, and washed their stripes; and was baptized, he and all his, straightway” (Acts 16:32-33). This is in harmony with what Jesus had commanded when He gave the great commission to the apostles. He said, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned” (Mark 16:15-16). James wrote clearly when he wrote, “Ye see then how that by works a man is justified, and not by faith only” (James 2:24). Do note that James did not say that a man is saved by works only, but that he is saved by works and not faith only.

Actually, James wrote clearly concerning how faith and works are joint ingredients to salvation. Start back at the fourteenth verse of James and see the union of the two revealed. James questioned, “What doth it profit, my brethren, though a man say he hath faith, and have not works? Can faith save him?” He then used an illustration of one telling a hungry person to be full, but not giving him anything to eat and then said, “Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone” (Jam. 2:15-17). In the next verse he tells us that it is by his works that he is able to show his faith (Jam. 2:18). Even the devils believe but they do not do what God says, and faith without works is dead (Jam. 2:19-20). Now comes the clarification by James. Was not Abraham our father justified by works, when he had offered Isaac his son upon the altar? Seest thou how faith wrought with his works, and by works was faith made perfect? And the scripture was fulfilled which saith, Abraham believed God, and it was imputed unto him for righteousness: and he was called the Friend of God” (James 2:21-23). Obedience to God makes one’s faith complete. Faith without works is dead.

Now, let us put what James said to the test by looking at the examples of great acts of faith as recorded by the Hebrew writer in Hebrews chapter eleven. Start with Abel. “By Faith Able offered unto God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain…” (Heb. 11:4). Able believed God (faith) and did what God said do. “By faith Noah, being warned of God of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house…” (Heb. 11:7). The text clearly says Noah had faith. Do you supposed he and his family would have survived the flood if he had not obeyed God’s command to build an ark? Me either!. Concerning Israel’s exodus from Egypt, the text says, “By faith they passed through the Red Sea as by dry land: which the Egyptians assaying to do were drowned” (Heb. 11:29. They crossed over on dry land by faith. Do you suppose that even though they believed God, they could have sat down on the ground at the sea’s shore and escaped the Egyptian army that was bearing down upon them? Me either!

The connection between faith and works of obedience is why certain things that God commanded would seem absolutely ridiculous otherwise. What connection is there to marching around a city and the walls falling? None, but when Israel believed God and did it, the walls fell. They fell by faith (Heb. 11:30). Jesus said that salvation belonged not to those who called upon His name, but for those that do the will of God (Matt. 7:21).

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].