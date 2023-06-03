What are you writing, living, loving throughout each season of blessings God gives us to soak up and share with those among us? Summer is coming soon with more to write about than we can imagine. Summer showers us with endless stories to write with passion! There will be beach trips, family reunions,, picnics, celebrations with fireworks, ice cream, and games at the park, grilling with good food galore, outside weddings with God’s divine decorations, dream vacations with family, outdoor church services, VBS, waterpark fun, playing at the pool, no school, long days, fresh vegetables, flower gardens overflowing, and goodness from our Father flowing endlessly. But, where are writings of our first love and first fruits given to thee!

Oh, the joy of good things summer brings with a longing to write about our favorite things. Springtime ends; summer days filled with work to do begins! Summertime brings weeds, weeds, and more weeds along with mosquitoes we long to kill. Waterjugs to water plants we must fill.

There are flower gardens to keep clean and fields where laborers toil from sunrise until day’s end. Rising early means our work is about to begin. Grass grows as quickly as our precious children do. Mowing grass continuously gives reason ‘to shout’ when summer is through! Delicious days fill our time with play and work that brings blisters – a price we painfully pay! Summertime experiences – both bad and good – give sensational stories we would be wise ‘to write’…oh, that we would! Scripture from God’s Word brings this message to the light; our mission is ‘to go and tell’ and stories He gives – ‘to write’!

So, if those inner stirrings bring stories to the light, be wise to organize your thoughts and carve time from busy schedules… ‘to write’! Your penmanship may be messy, if a computer you do not use. The greatest caution to beware of is Satan’s scheme to detract and confuse. He does not want writings – that encourage and help God’s children – to be written and sent with love. The devil longs for divine writings to wane – with weariness, weakness, and recklessness being his devious refrain. Therefore, when heartbreak, hurt, hatred, hindrances, hideous acts of evil, and horror fill our land, it is time for ‘all good Christians to come to the aid of our country’… take action and for God’s Word and way – ‘take a stand’!

How can we survive the seasons smothered with sick seasoning and corrupt, rampant, reckless, reasoning? Caution comes when love among His children ceases to be, when red lights stop communication between ‘we and Thee’, and our Creator’s plan unfolds ‘as it is written in red’ for all the world to read, and in His perfect timing … see!

What does this story – about sagas in our seasons and stirring in our hearts’ – bring front and center for all the children of the world to see!? Signs of troubled times unfold from Scripture written to warn and prepare His children – red and yellow, black and white, all so precious in His sight — for eternity!

So, throughout the lazy, hazy, crazy days of Summer 2023, let us enjoy each day He gives to love Him first and love others as we work, play, and passionately live! Time is nigh to turn our eyes upon Jesus with tenderized hearts and energized efforts to prune, repent, and forgive! Each day is a gift we choose to open and embrace with enthusiasm and enjoyment. Then, we can walk in faith and write love stories … with prepared hearts, precious seasons, and pure praise for Thee … written in red and Heaven sent!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.