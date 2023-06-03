What does being a Christian really mean? What is this Christian Walk about. Why do we do the things we do as a Believer and Follower of Jesus Christ? Why do we go to Bible Study and church services on a consistent basis. What’s the purpose of all this stuff?

God has a plan and divine will for all of mankind. His plan and will was designed before He laid the foundation of the world. His plan and will is for the Kingdom of God in Heaven to be the Kingdom of God on Earth. That is why the first request of the Lord’s Prayer is, “May thou Kingdom come, may thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.”

The Christian Walk is about preparing ourselves to function the way God wants us to function when the Kingdom of God is fully manifested on earth. The first step in that preparation process is salvation. In order to be part of God’s Kingdom, you must be born again by accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. Once that is done, you are a new creature; old things are passed away and all things become new. In other words, you are no longer a citizen of this world but a citizen of heaven. You are in the world, but not of it.

As a result of being born again, you have the free gift of Eternal Life. The Apostle John said these words in I John 5:13, “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God, that you may know, that you have Eternal Life…” There are other scriptures in the Bible that supports his statement such as John 3:15-16, 10:25-30, and 17:3. In order for any Believer to walk the Christian Walk effectively they must know they are saved, born again, and on their way to heaven, to the place Jesus has prepared for them. A born-again Christian cannot waste his or her time on this earth trying to get saved or trying to stay saved. There is too much work God has prepared for you to do but you may not ever be able to do the work God has prepared for you worrying about salvation all the time.

Once you are clear about who you are and where you are going, your Christian walk is inspired and motivated by Romans 14:10, I Corinthians 3:12-15, and 2 Corinthians 5:10. As a Believer, there will come a day when you will stand at the Judgment Seat of Christ. Everything that you have done in His body will be revealed. In other words, everything that you have done in and for the Body of Christ will be judged, whether it is good or bad. The purpose for this judgement is for Christ to reward you for the work and service you have done in his Body which is the church. Keep in mind the church is not where you attend service every Sunday. It is the entire collection of Believers around the world. After your judgment, you may end up in a loss situation, but the Bible makes it clear, your salvation is still intact. But allow me to stress, the Lord pays very close attention to how we treat one another as children of God.

Now lets get to the key point: Jesus Christ often taught In parables. He was asked one day, by His disciples, why did he speak in parables. Jesus said, in essence, it is only given to His sheep to know the mysteries of the Kingdom of God. Others will see but not see, and others will hear and not understand. He said my sheep will know my voice.

In one of Jesus last parables, He tells all His followers what this Christian Walk is all about. It is often referred to as the Parables of the Talents in Matthew 25:14-46. Jesus begins the parable by saying these words in Matthew 25:14, “For the kingdom of heaven (GOD) is as a man traveling into a far country, who called his own servants, and delivered unto them his goods.” We as Believers, (Sheep) know that the man is Jesus Christ. We know that Jesus has gone to a far country that we call heaven. We know that Jesus has given us his goods through the Holy Spirit, better known as Spiritual Gifts. We also know that Spiritual Gifts are only for the building up of Christ’s Body, the Church. The rest of this passage lets us know, we are to take what the Lord has given us and use it for His Glory and the building up of his Body, the Church. As the passage indicates, there will be a day of reckoning for all Believers called the Judgement Seat of Christ. At the end of the reckoning, we want Jesus to say to us, “Well done thou good and faithful servant, you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over much.”

The Book of Revelation tells us that when all is said and done, there will be a “New Heaven and a New Earth.” This is when the Kingdom of God will be fully manifested on earth. When it comes, God will have Rulers over His Kingdom on Earth. At the Judgement Seat of Christ, He will establish Rulers over the Kingdom of God based upon Believers faithfulness and service to God. That’s why the Bible says to us, “whatsoever you do, do it unto the Lord and not unto men.” The entire New Testament teaches us how to live and prepare ourselves for the work of the Kingdom. That is what this Christian Walk is all about. It is not about material things but only spiritual things. It is not about your job, education, financial standings, or money in the bank. For all of that will not stand the consuming fire of God. Only the things that you do for God will stand.

Notice what is said at the end of this parable at Matthew 25:34, ”Then shall the King say to them on his right hand, come ye blessed of my Father, inherit the KINGDOM prepared for you from the foundation of the world.”

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.