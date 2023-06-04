Spring is the time of year for a rite of passage for high school seniors. My Granddaughter, Carla Sanz, graduates June 23, Magna Cum Laude. Her cap will sport a double cord, Cambridge Blue and Gold, to signify this honor. So, what to say to the student embarking on their critical journey? As usual, I turn to the Scriptures and find that answers are revealed.

“Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example in speech, in life, in love, in faith, and in purity.” 1 Timothy 4:12 NIV. Timothy was a young pastor, and it would have been easy for older Christians to look down on him because of his youth. Thus, he had to earn their respect by setting an example through his actions (speech, life, love, faith, and purity). The peer pressure of today may make this seem unattainable at times. Nonetheless, perseverance is the key. I say to all grads, set your goals and standards high, and do not waver from them.

There are rules for Holy Living in all the Scriptures, especially in Colossians. “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for man.” Colossians 3:23 NIV. Will there be problems ahead? Of course. If you follow the positive passions of your heart and regard your work as an act of worship or service to God, this attitude would remove some of the drudgery and boredom. Our role on this earth is discipleship, but how often do we consciously focus on this?

Discipleship is important because that is what Jesus taught, as He knew that was how the Good News would spread. “Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.’ “ Matthew 28:18-20 NIV.

Jesus left the disciples with these last words of instruction – from now on, their mission would be worldwide. You don’t have to go to another country to make disciples. Look around you. People everywhere can benefit from the Good News; in your dorm, your neighborhood, and your day-to-day life. Be alert to another’s needs and be willing to take the next step to minister to them.

“May he give you the desires of your heart and make all your plans succeed.” Psalm 20:4 NIV. I know you feel pretty invincible when you are seventeen, eighteen, or nineteen – too powerful to be defeated or overcome. My husband, Keith, admits to being a little chubby in high school and was bothered by that. So, he devised a plan to get in shape by bodybuilding – mostly weight-lifting. That was back in the 60s before the modern equipment we now have. He became muscular, trim in stature, self-assured, poised, and confident. He confesses he felt pretty invincible.

Being invincible energizes you and is an advantageous way to proceed. Take the lead from your youth – nurture and mold it for purposeful use. Go out and plant seeds – “To plant a seed is to believe in tomorrow. You take care of the sowing; God will take care of the growing.”

Keep your thoughts on and your trust in God. Isaiah 26:4 NIV says, “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord, is the Rock eternal.” When you have a dream that you can’t let go of, trust your instincts and pursue it. But remember, real dreams take work and patience; sometimes, they require you to dig deep. Be sure you are willing to do that.

It has been too long for my mind to be clear on particulars when I was about ten years old. We had pre-school, primary, and senior classes. Our Sunday School bustled with many, many young people in the 50s. Our primary class teacher, Emily Westbrook, required much of her students. We had so much to learn by rote, and one of the Bible passages I memorized stays with me today: Psalm 23.

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.” Psalm 23:1-6 KJV.

Even today, when I am in a predicament or quandary, I depend on this scripture for comfort and peace. Thank You, Lord, for your mercy and grace and the joy and peace You bring into my life.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.