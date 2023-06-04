I have always thought Humankind could learn from everything in nature and living creatures in God’s creation. My knowledge of the Bible supports these beliefs. To me, some of the most apparent lessons come from leaves. Several scriptures in the Bible mention leaves specifically:

Psalm 1:3 (KJV) “And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.”

Jeremiah 17: 8 (KJV) “For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.”

Revelation 22: 1-2 (KJV) “And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb. In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river, was there the Tree of Life, which bare twelve manner of fruits, and yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the Tree were for the healing of the nations.”

Ecclesiastes 3: 1 (KJV) “To every thing, there is a season and a time for every purpose under the heaven.”

Consider the comparison between the four seasons of Humankind and those of leaves. There are four seasons of the year and our lives. They are winter, spring, summer, and fall, each with beauty and climate personalities.

We grow in our mother’s womb in the winter of our lives. Then, we are innocently born in the spring and complete our childhood. Finally, in our summer years, we live adulthood with employment and responsibilities. How have we faced and lived our adulthood? Lastly, we enjoy old age and turn grey as we enter life’s sunset slopes and the evening’s shadows. Hopefully, we have lived a life where others seek our wisdom. Ultimately, our family tree, parents, Scriptural foundations, and outside influences have created our legacy, good or bad. We then pass away, fall from our Family Tree, and return to the dust from whence we came.

Leaves grow from trees and other plants. The Tree that they grow from often provides fruits and vegetables for nourishment. However, the Tree is only as healthy as the soil and ground allow them. During the winter months, leaves form in the branches of the Tree. During spring, the leaves bud forth, produce pollen, and grow. Then in the summer, leaves become beautiful and serve other creatures and Humankind. They provide a home for birds, squirrels, and other animals. We seek them out for shade, a refuge from the rain, some food, and other reasons. We seek leaves out for their beauty as we reflect on their lives. Some may fall to the ground during storms and other causes; however, they remain a group for service to all. Finally, leaves turn to gold (value) in the fall of their lives. Ultimately, the leaves die and fall from the Tree, making the Tree fertile for the next generation. The Godly legacy of the leaf never changes.

How do we compare our lives with those of the leaves? How have we lived our lives and served those around us? How have we enriched the human soil for the next generation? What will be our legacy?

We are all one leaf of humanity on that great tree; however, we can all make a difference. All of God’s creations, in one way or another, offer lessons for Humankind, especially the leaves.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.