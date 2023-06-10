John 7:51 (KJV) “Doth our law judge any man, before it hear him, and know what he doeth?”

Proverbs 18:17 (KJV) “He that is first in his own cause seemeth just; but his neighbour cometh and searcheth him.”

I have spent countless hours in various types of courts throughout my law enforcement career. In addition, I have testified before many juries. As a previous foreman of our grand jury, I presided over deliberations. All juries consisted of twelve members, with alternates available as may be needed.

Our founding fathers respected the number twelve, which represents Divine Justice. Twelve is the number of months. Our founding fathers perceived from the Bible that the number twelve represented the perfection of government.

There were twelve patriarchs from Shem to Jacob. There were twelve sons of Israel. There were twelve sons of Jacob whose families formed the twelve tribes of Israel. The high priest’s breastplate, used for judgment, displayed twelve stones representing the twelve tribes of Israel. During the period of judges, twelve judges judged Israel. Solomon appointed twelve officers over Israel. In the New Testament, there were twelve apostles.

As I pondered all of this, a question came to my mind. What was Divine Justice? Justice is a synonym for providence. As a noun, providence is the protective care of God or nature as a spiritual power. “They found their trust in divine providence to be a source of comfort.”

An example of Divine Providence (Justice) over our Founding Fathers can be found during the Revolutionary War when they wrote the Declaration of Independence. Our Founders included principles in the Declaration of Independence that were to be the philosophies of America. One of these principles was awareness of God as “Divine Providence.”

Our Founding Fathers did not believe in the ultimate wisdom of government but in God’s wisdom. Therefore, our Founding Fathers did not trust the government. This inclusion was their reason for requiring a unanimous verdict in trial deliberations instead of a majority vote. Such efforts included juries of twelve citizens. A sole juror could hang a jury and protect the liberty and rights of freedom of someone who had a minority opinion of justice.

The Declaration was concluded by stating. “For the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the Protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.” Thus, our Founders demonstrate that they acknowledged and upheld a Judeo-Christian, Bible-based recognition of God as actively involved in the lives of Human beings. Many Americans shared these views, significantly impacting their thoughts and actions during this period.

Selection for jury duty is a sacred Honor as a citizen. Yet, sadly, many seek ways to avoid serving. Unfortunately, serving on jury duty has presented a challenge over recent years, making service more difficult. Still, jury service is at the very heart of our criminal justice system. It is increasingly becoming more and more of a challenge for juries to be fair and impartial.

Today, the irresponsible mainstream media, celebrities, politicians, the president, and other mobs quickly and publicly demonize defendants without knowing the circumstances first. Their public “Kangaroo

Courts” often are so intense that most have heard their unfounded findings before trial. So then, depending on the victims’ ethnicity, domestic terrorists and other groups threaten, create fears, and intimidate jurors into finding not-guilty verdicts. Forgotten is the fact that defendants are innocent until proven guilty. Shame on you!

ROMANS 13:1-2 (KJV) “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. Whosoever, therefore, resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God; and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation.”

Pray for, and support our jurors who have been selected to serve in this capacity.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.