When Jennifer Brewer called Tim’s Gift in 2016 to inquire about the ministry’s mission and seek employment, I was in awe of her angelic voice but denied her request for a job. Jennifer called again with an even more impressive phone interview; yet, my uncertainty of how she could do the job was another closed door for Jennifer. Refusing to give up, Jennifer called a third time sharing her genuine desire and belief she would be an asset to Tim’s Gift. I promised to call her back! Three weeks later, I hadn’t given her a call back but God was at work in ways that truly got my attention.

A lady from the N.C. Blind Association came to Tim’s Gift and introduced herself with a firm handshake and desire to talk with me about Jennifer. We sat down at the prayer table and her strong case for hiring Jennifer pulled every heartstring with conviction that Jennifer was a divine blessing God was trying His best to send our way. The lady shared how Jennifer excelled in blind school and could do exemplary tasks that would amaze me. Still, I had reservations! My greatest concern was knowing how to help her do the necessary tasks with her being legally blind. The kind woman kept pressing forth with conviction and passion that Jennifer could perform and be a great asset to the ministry. With a heavy weight of making this decision, I asked the lady if we could pray about it. We joined hands at the prayer table and began praying powerfully as two sisters in Christ seeking confirmation about what was the right thing to do for Jennifer and for Tim’s Gift. When we finished praying, tears were trickling down out cheeks and the Holy Spirit was gently tendering our hearts and filling that place. Oh, how precious is the power of prayer.

Feeling strong conviction, I told her we would give Jennifer a chance and see how things worked out. She told a bold step of faith with blessings never expected. She said the Blind Association would make Jennifer’s computer applicable so she could see the screen, provide special paper with bold lines, and pay her salary the first eight weeks. I was in awe of what I never expected, God had in place all along, but I had to step in faith to hire a young girl who had been through tough times with leukemia when a bad cell — from a bone marrow transplant — left her with very little vision. Wow! How great is our God! The lady and I embraced with tears flowing and faith showing. We celebrated the miracle we witnessed after taking to the Lord in prayer our requests for the right decision for Jennifer’s life and Tim’s Gift future plans.

When she left, I called Jennifer with good news that she would be an employee with Tim’s Gift Inc. and the rest is history. Her amazing work ethic and sweet spirit is proof that God provides and puts in place what is right and good for our needs as He answers prayers in His perfect timing. Sending Jennifer to Tim’s Gift was a blessing beyond measure I thank Him for every single day as she shines in proficiency, productivity, and precious Christian character through tough and terrific times.

Jennifer and I have bonded as sisters in Christ and best friends who hear His Voice, give help and hope to His children, honor and praise Him out loud in love, and look to Him for goodness and guidance as we walk and work by faith…not sight! Jennifer and I are close to our Lord and one another as we serve Him and share happy days together at Tim’s Gift Inc.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.