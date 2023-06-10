The concept of a counterfeit is the making a copy of something. We almost always think first of money when the word comes to mind, but there can be counterfeits in all kinds of realms of life. Many are the counterfeit watches that have been sold to tourist in Mexico and other places. One understood rule of counterfeiting is that one should only counterfeit something that is of value. It would be quite possible for someone to start a counterfeit penny ring, making one’s own pennies and passing them off as the real federally made penny. Of course, with the current price of copper and other metals, it would cost someone more to make pennies than the pennies are worth. While counterfeiting pennies is obviously a poor choice, many have been the attempts to counterfeit something that God made. Christianity is a house built by God. Solomon wrote, “Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it…” (Psalm 127:1). The value of this institution can be seen in the cost. According to the inspired apostle Paul, the church cost the blood of the Son of God (Acts 20:28). In addition, it is the only source by which one can reach God. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6).

Let’s start with that which is being counterfeited. Christianity is the term generally understood to be those who are believers in Jesus Christ as the Son of God. However, in actuality, a Christian is a disciple of Christ. Jesus said to some Jews which believed on him, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). A disciple is one who has learned from the Master, believed that which was taught, has obeyed any actions commanded, lives by the instructions given and teaching this way to others. According to the Luke, “the disciples were called Christians first in Antioch” during the time that Paul and Barnabas labored there (Acts 11:25-26). Salvation is in Christ (II Tim. 2:10). To be in Christ is to be in His body, the church, His kingdom (Gal. 3:27; Col. 1:18; Col. 1:13). That church was built by Christ (Matt. 16:18) and came into being on the first Pentecost following the death of Christ and found in the second chapter of the book of Acts.

Any church that it’s founding was since that original was built, is a counterfeit. Any church having its founding place different from the city of Jerusalem (as was the case in Acts 2), is a counterfeit church. Every church that had some man or group of men that founded it, is a counterfeit church. Every church that has left the doctrine of Christ is a counterfeit church. God has always demanded strict obedience to that which he has commanded man to do. True Christianity is pictured as the strait and narrow way by the Lord (Matt. 7:13-14). To some, that may seem narrow-minded, but narrow-minded is what God said we were to be. The Lord said that only those who obey the will of God will be saved (Matt. 7:21). Since the gospel of Jesus Christ reveals the righteousness of God (Rom. 1:17) for this Christian age, anything not found in the New Testament is not a part of true Christianity.

We have often heard people saying, attend or join the church of your choice. That does sound like a very open minded and generous position to take, but the problem is that is the thoughts of man. God is not so “open minded”. Man has neither the authority nor the ability to lay out his or her own way of salvation. The prophet Jeremiah said, “O Lord, I know that the way of man is not in himself: it is not in man that walketh to direct his steps” (Jer. 10:23). Solomon wrote, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Prov. 14:12). Paul said of his own Jewish people, “For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God” (Rom. 10:2-3). They were lost (Rom. 10:1) because they chose to follow their own way rather than that of God.

Those involved in the great protestant reformation are to be praised for their efforts to turn an apostate church back toward God. However, their efforts failed, and the end result was the formation of churches other than the one that God had already established some sixteen hundred hears prior. It was never the intent of those reformation leaders to start other churches from which man could attend the church of their choice, but to reform the apostate Catholic church. Since the Lord established His church in the first century, all churches having their beginning since that time are counterfeits. The Lord adds to His church daily such as should be saved (Acts 2:27).

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].