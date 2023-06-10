“All my longings lie open before you, O Lord; my sighing is not hidden from you.” Psalm 38:9 NIV. That is from the 38th Psalm of David wherein he doesn’t ask God not to punish him but not to punish him while He [God] was angry. This is considered a penitential Psalm because David expresses his sorrow for his sin. In verses 1 – 8, David states his sin led to his health dilemmas and separated him from God and others. So heavy was David’s Spirit that he felt remorse and sorrow, confessing his sin and asking for forgiveness.

Do your sins of yesterday weigh on your heart? How heavy is your Spirit? Is your heart filled with gladness and thanksgiving, or do you remember that little gossip you participated in yesterday? What about those unnecessary little white lies you told? How does one overcome such feelings of guilt?

Sorrowing for sin brings hope. God alone is the trustworthy source of healing and protection for those who confess their sins to Him. “O Lord, do not forsake me; be not far from me, O my God. Come quickly to help me, O Lord my Savior.” Psalm 38:21-22 NIV.

A fan of contemporary Christian music, I am not. However, I am relatively fond of Lauren Daigle’s “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus.” Here are excerpts from the lyrics: “Turn your eyes upon Jesus, Look full in His wonderful face, And the things of earth will grow strangely dim In the light of His glory and grace. O soul, are you weary and troubled? No light in the darkness, you see? There’s light for a look at the Savior, And life more abundant and free. His word shall not fail you, He promised. Believe Him, and all will be well, then go to a world that is dying, His perfect salvation to tell.” What a touching and beautiful way to share the mercy and grace of our Savior!

There are so many hymns that we can sing to lift our Spirits and remove us from the woes of this world. One great one that jumps right out at me is “How Great Thou Art.” “O Lord, my God, when I in awesome wonder consider all the worlds Thy hands have made. I see the stars; I hear the rolling thunder. Thy power throughout the universe displayed. Then sings my soul, my Savior God, to Thee. How great Thou art, how great Thu art.”

“The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. Day after day, they pour forth speech; night after night, they display knowledge.” Psalm 19:1-2 NIV. David recognized both God’s creation and His Word reveal His greatness.

Keep a song (psalms) in your heart, a prayer (Scripture) on your tongue, and thanksgiving in your Spirit throughout your day. “Speak to one another with psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs. Sing and make music in your heart to the Lord, always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Ephesians 5:19-20 NIV. Of course, we don’t thank God for our problems, but when they do arise, thank Him for giving us the courage and strength He is building through the harrowing experiences of life. Know that God’s perfect love will see you through.

Most Christians know the story of Horatio Spafford, who first lost his four-year-old son to scarlet fever, then all four of his daughters in a shipwreck. When Spafford traveled to meet his grieving wife, he was inspired to write “It Is Well With My Soul” as his ship passed near where his daughters had died.

“When peace like a river attendeth my way. When sorrows like sea billows roll, Whatever my lot, Thou has taught me to say, ‘It is well, it is well with my soul.’ Though Satan should buffet, tho trials should come, let this blest assurance control, That Christ has regarded my helpless estate, And hath shed His own blood for my soul. My sin O the bliss of this glorious thought, My sin not in part but the whole, Is nailed to the cross and I bear it no more, Praise the Lord, praise the Lord, O my soul. It is well with my soul. It is well; it is well with my soul.”

Was Horatio Spafford a false teacher when he penned the words above? He was an elder in good standing at his old-school Presbyterian church until after the shipwreck – a regular Christian who affirmed biblical orthodoxy. However, after facing life-altering tragedies, he began leaning toward false doctrine.

How to lighten your Spirit? “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness; come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord he is God; it is he that hath made us and not we ourselves; we are his people and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise; be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.” Psalm 100:1-5 KJV.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.