Most are familiar with the origin of sin as it occurred in the garden of Eden. God had commanded that the fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil should not be eaten. He warned that in the day that thou eatest thereof, thou shalt surely die (Gen. 2:17). Eve succumbed to the temptation by the serpent, ate of the fruit and gave it to her husband and he did eat also (Gen. 3:1-6). Following that event one can find four questions that God asked while Adam and Eve were still in the garden. Those four questions were: (1) “Where art thou?”, (2) “Who told thee that thou wast naked?”, (3) “Hast thou eaten of the tree, whereof I commanded thee that thou shouldest not eat?”, and (4) “What is this that thou hast done?” (Gen. 3:9-13). God is often presented as being omniscient (all knowing) and so one might ask why God was asking these questions. God knew the answers to all these questions, but they were for the benefit of Adam and Eve. Adam and Eve needed to realize just what they had done and where they now stood. We wish to use those same four questions to help us come to grips with just where and how we are in the spiritual realm. One can be in great shape materially and sick and dying spiritually (Rev. 3:1, 17). Of course, the opposite can be true too. Note what John said to Gaius. “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth” (III John 2).

The first question was “Where art thou?” Our application of this question is not one of geographical locations. Unlike the old law of Moses, the gospel of Jesus Christ is for all nations and races. The great commission to the apostles just prior to the Lord’s ascension stated, “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations…” (Matt. 28:19). However, all are not in the same spiritual location. Where are you in relation to the Lord. Paul reminded the Ephesian brethren about their condition, before and after, when he wrote, “That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world: But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off are made night by the blood of Christ” (Eph. 2:12-13). As seen in that passage, being “in Christ” is what makes the difference between one having no hope and one who can expect eternal life in heaven. Paul reminded the Roman brethren of how that transition took place for them. He said, Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death? Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life” (Rom. 6:3-4).

God’s second question was, “Who told thee that thou wast naked?” As we already noted, it was the serpent that beguiled Eve and she listened to and heed the words of the serpent above those of God. Since sin is the transgression of God’s word (I John 3:4), any time anyone transgresses or departs from God’s word, that person had to have been listening to someone else, if only him/herself. Jesus said, “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly they are ravening wolves” (Matt. 7:15). We could ask, “who told thee that one can be saved by faith only or that one church is as good as another or a thousand other departures from God’s word that is commonly practiced. Paul said to the Galatians who had begun a departure from God’s way, “O foolish Galatians, who hath bewitched you, that ye should not obey the truth, before whose eyes Jesus Christ hath been evidently set forth, crucified among you?” (Gal. 3:1). So, who are you listening to?

Thirdly, God ask, “Have you eaten of the tree, whereof I commanded thee that thou shouldest not eat”? In short, the question is, “have you been disobedient to God?”. There are none that can say they have not sinned (Rom. 3:23; I John 1:8, 10). That being the case, we must go back to the answer for the first question discussed. We need to make sure we are in the proper relationship with God. Obedience to the first principles will make a child of God out of us (Gal. 3:26-29). Then as His children, we have access to forgiveness of our shortcomings by repentance, confession and prayer (Acts 8:22; I John 1:9).

Fourth question, “What have you done?” When we have departed from following God, we have traded our eternal soul for something of far less value (Mark 8:36-37). We will be responsible if we hear “depart from me ye that work iniquity” (Matt. 7:23). To answer God’s question, if we have gone astray, we have forfeited our home in heaven and have no one to blame but self, just as did Adam and Eve.

