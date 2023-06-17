Do things that get under your skin stop you from being a blessing? Recently, I found a story in my keepsake folder about an oyster with a handwritten note from Dr. Hales. The story took me back in time when many things in the classroom could get under my skin. That’s why the inspirational stories our Superintendent shared in his monthly good news letter meant so much, especially the one with the oyster story. As you read it, think about how you handle things that get under your skin.

“There once was an oyster whose story I’d tell, who found that some sand had gotten under its shell. Just one little grain, but it gave her a pain, for oysters have feelings, professors maintain. Now, did she berate the unfortunate fate that led her to such a deplorable state?

“No”, she said to herself as she lay on the shelf. “If I cannot remove it, I’ll try to improve it. So, the years rolled along, as the years always do and she came to her ultimate destiny — oyster stew!

But the small grain of sand that had bothered her so, became a most beautiful pearl, all richly aglow! Now, this tale has a moral: For isn’t it grand, what an oyster can do with a small grain of sand? What couldn’t we do, if we’d only begin … with all of the things that get under our skin”?

My Bible is open beside my computer with a passage about Saul, who became Paul after being blinded on the road to Damascus. Reminded me of the oyster story. Christians go under Saul’s skin. He hated people who professed love and loyalty to Jesus and had them persecuted and killed. He watched as Steven was stoned while staying true to God through the horrible happening. God tendered Saul’s heart, but it took a blinding light to bring change and commitment to Christ. Saul became Paul and put God first place in his life. Paul was inspired by God to write letters to encourage young Timothy, Luke, and other Christians called to spread the good news.

Paul’s writings in our Bibles continue to point people to Christ. Paul endured prejudice, persecution, exile, and extreme torture — that surely got under his skin — before entering paradise. Yet, he stayed true to the course set for him by Christ, leaving a legacy of a Christian who fought a good fight until the end … even when things got under his skin that could have stopped the plans God had in place for him.

Do you treasure all the wonderful things that life gives, even the things that get under your skin? Improve what you cannot remove and watch what God can do when you put your trust in Him. Things that bother us…can become pearls with a rich and rewarding glow! Strive to be like Jesus in all we do — wherever we go — let our love for God and one another show!

Let us love our heavenly Father, family, and friends faithfully forever … knowing “It’s Better When We’re Together”

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.