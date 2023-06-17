Are you warmhearted and considerate? Do you believe yourself to be humane and sympathetic, with a tendency to be kind and forgiving? Do others see you this way? If so, then you fit the definition of kindness.

“Get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, harsh words, and slander, as well as all types of evil behavior. Instead, be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you.” Ephesians 4:31-32 NLT

The Apostle Paul reiterates the teachings of Jesus in this parable: “Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the Kingdom prepared for you from the creation of the world. For I was hungry, and you fed me. I was thirsty, and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger, and you invited me into your home. I was naked, and you gave me clothing. I was sick, and you cared for me. I was in prison, and you visited me.’” Matthew 25:34-36 NLT

This passage fully describes the acts of kindness we can and should provide others in times of need. Kindness is interpreted in a universal language – everyone understands it; it is the same, no matter your language. Compassion is the same, regardless of your age.

“A kind man benefits himself, but a cruel man brings trouble on himself. The wicked man earns deceptive wages, but he who sows righteousness reaps a sure reward.” Proverbs 11:17-18 NIV. Righteous people live life more fully each day. They exercise, eat a proper diet, and get adequate rest. They usually live longer because they live right, treating their bodies as a Temple of The Holy Spirit.

Someone once said “Kindness is like snow – it beautifies everything it covers.” Gentleness and compassion are like a boomerang – it always returns. The bottom line is that kindness is an incredible fruit of the spirit; it is not an act but a lifestyle, a behavior.

The Apostle Paul warned us against bad behavior (brawling, bad attitudes toward others, improper use of anger, lying). “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” Ephesians 4:32 NIV. We should be forgiving, just as God has forgiven us.

Although they are both related, there is some difference in the meaning of those two words (kindness and compassion). Kindness is an action verb – something you do. Compassion is a feeling that you have. Compassion has a more profound and more personal sense.

“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.” 2 Corinthians 1:3-4 NIV Many people think that when God comforts us all our troubles disappear. That’s not how it works. Being comforted can mean we receive our Lord’s encouragement, strength, and hope. So as we show kindness and compassion to others, they should receive encouragement, strength, and hope.

“Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.” Colossians 3:12 NIV. These are not just words we read but God’s Words by which we should live.

This is what the Lord Almighty said: ‘Administer true justice; show mercy and compassion to one another. Do not oppress the widow or the fatherless, the foreigner or the poor. Do not plot evil against each other.’” Zechariah 7:9-10 NIV.

Five hundred years before our Savior came, Zechariah, one of the minor prophets, told of the “great deliverer,” Zion’s King. “Rejoice greatly, O Daughter of Zion! Shout, Daughter of Jerusalem! See, you king comes to you, righteous and having salvation, gentle and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.”

Just as this prophecy was fulfilled, the prediction of His second coming is just as sure to come true. We must be ready for His return, for Jesus Christ is coming again! In the interim, we must practice kindness and compassion to all.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.