Have you noticed Father’s Day does not get the type of hype as Mothers Day. Companies advertise Mother’s Day Gifts at least a month in advance. Father’s Day Gifts are advertised a few days before. Publications pay tributes to Mothers in many different special ways, while tributes to Fathers are far and in between. Even churches give more attention to Mothers Day than they do to Father’s Day.

In the Black community, Father’s Day should have special significance because the overwhelming majority of Black homes do not have a Father in the home. In fact, the lack of Fathers in the home is the biggest problem in the Black community.

Maybe God is trying to tell us something. I think God is telling us, in such a time as this, “Every day in Father’s Day.”

Psalm 118:24 says, “This is the day which the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it.” The Lord is God and God is our Father. Our Father is the only one who gives us our days. Without our Father, there would be no days. No matter what the day may bring, we should rejoice and be glad everyday because we did not have to see that day.

Everyday is Fathers Day. In the text, David may have been referring to the Sabbath Day. But in reality, everyday created by our Father, is remarkable, holy, hopeful, distinguished from other days and made especially for mankind.

Jesus said, when we pray, we should begin with the words, “Our Father who art in Heaven, hallowed be thy name.” Each day should begin with praise, thanksgiving and worship to our Father because our Father has given us another brand new day!!!

The many children who do not know or have a Father in the home, should be taught about our Father in heaven. They should be taught that they have a Father who will never leave them, who will always love them, who will always provide and take care of them. The biggest problem in some homes is the lack of acknowledgment of Our Father who art in Heaven.

OUR FATHER has all power and authority in heaven and earth through Jesus Christ. OUR FATHER, causes the sun to rise and set everyday. OUR FATHER has all the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to nurture us. OUR FATHER has complete control over everything that could possibly happen in any given day. All we have to do is rejoice in Him, trust in Him, be glad in Him, and depend on Him. Whether you are a Father or not, a real man is one who is totally dependent on OUR FATHER. And that man knows every day is Father’s Day.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.