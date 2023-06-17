1 Thessalonians 5:17 (KJV) “Pray without ceasing.”

America was founded as a Christian nation. Yet, in 350 years, America overcame every obstacle, won every war, and succeeded in the eyes of the world as being the greatest nation on earth. America’s greatness was because we were a nation of faith in God and prayer. Clergy during the Revolutionary War were a powerful force and influence during our founding.

Carlos Romulo, a Philippine General renowned for his heroic activities during World War Two, charged Americans: “Never forget, Americans, that yours is a spiritual country. Yes, I know you’re a practical people. Like others, I’ve marveled at your factories, your skyscrapers, and your arsenals. But underlying everything else is the fact that America began as a God-loving, God-fearing, God-worshiping people.”

Pope Pius XII said: “The American people have a great genius for splendid and unselfish actions. Into the hands of America, God has placed the destinies of an afflicted mankind.”

Prayer to God has been necessary for who America was and came to be. Clergy during the Revolutionary War was a powerful influence on their flocks and our Founding Fathers. So likewise, presidents, military, and elected leaders openly relied on God through prayer during their positions. They set an example for everyone to follow.

After the Union Army’s devasting loss at the 2nd Battle of Bull Run in August 1862, President Abraham Lincoln confessed this: “I have been driven upon my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go. My own wisdom, and that all about me, seemed insufficient for that day.”

The Battle of New Orleans occurred on January 8, 1815. The mighty British Army suffered 2042 casualties, which included 291 killed, 1,267 wounded, and 484 captured. The American Army suffered 71 casualties, which included 13 killed, 39 wounded, and 19 missing.

Many citizens of New Orleans spent the night before in the Ursuline Chapel praying and crying. Then, at the moment of serving communion, a courier entered the chapel and advised of the victory. General Andrew Jackson proclaimed: “By the blessings of Heaven, directing the valor of the troops under my command, one of the most brilliant victories in the annals of war was obtained.”

General George S. (ole blood and guts) Patton, commander of America’s Third Army, was a profane, respectful renowned, and fearless leader during WWII. He was also known as a man of prayer. There have been several recounts of his going to God in prayer.

An example of such a battle was the Battle of the Bulge. American armies, under General Patton, were restricted by bad weather. General Patton ordered Chaplain Francis O’Neill to compose a prayer. The prayer read: “Almighty and most merciful Father, we humbly beseech Thee, of Thy great goodness, to restrain these immoderate rains with which we have had to contend. Grant us fair weather for Battle. Graciously hearken to us as soldiers who call Thee that, armed with Thy power, we may advance from victory to victory, and crush the oppression and wickedness of our enemies, and establish Thy justice among men and nations. Amen.”

General Patton loved and believed in prayer. He had a two-part Christmas greeting sent to the Third Army. His Christmas Christmas message read: “To each officer and soldier in the Third United States Army, I wish a Merry Christmas. I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty, and skill in Battle. We march in our might to complete victory. May God’s blessings rest upon each of you on this Christmas Day. -G.S. Patton, Jr. Lieutenant General, Commanding, Third United States Army.”

Not long after the prayer was written and distributed, the Third Army began to pray more. Then, finally, the weather started to get better, and the day after Christmas, Patton’s Army reached the famed 101st Airborne Division, which had been surrounded and valiantly defending the city of Bastogne, Belgium. While still more battles were to be fought, the German offensive was on its way to defeat.

The prayers of the Third Army, commissioned by General Patton, is a powerful and inspired reminder of the power of prayer and also shows the boldness of an Army seeking God’s assistance in Battle, not for vengeance but to establish His justice among men and nations. But, unfortunately, it is hard to imagine that such a prayer would not be quashed today, not by the enemy on the Battlefield, but rather silenced by the forces of political correctness.

Chaplain O’Neill later said about General Patton: “He had all the traits of military leadership, fortified by genuine trust in God, intense love of country, and high faith in the American soldier. He had no use for half-measures.”

What has happened to America today!? Do we pray? If not, why?

During the late 1950s and early 1960s, anti-Christianity got a tremendous boost with the coming of the sexual revolution, denying God’s word on the subject found in the Bible. However, this “sexual revolution” was not only about sex but much more. Therefore, eliminating sex morality is a huge step in eliminating Christianity and the power of prayer. Unfortunately, in the aftermath, America has succumbed to the unGodly modern ways of the world.

Pray for America, and leave your descendants an America you would want to be left to you.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.