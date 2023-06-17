Did you know that two-thirds of chronic diseases can be prevented by lifestyle changes, specifically diet and exercise? This means changing our eating patterns and spending more time moving. So why is this so hard? Research has found that people are feeling stuck. They feel eating healthy is too hard, too confusing, too expensive, not delicious, and time consuming. So how do we shift from feeling stuck to having that “can-do” attitude?

One solution is following the Mediterranean diet for better health. Research has shown that there is a complete shift from how we were advised to eat in the past. A low-fat diet isn’t actually the best option for us. We went from eating healthy fats like nuts and oils, to eating low-fat foods like gummy bears and pretzels. We ended up increasing our refined carbohydrates, such as foods like white bread, pizza dough, white pasta, pastries, and white rice that contain limited nutrients, and decreasing many of the nutritious foods that were actually good for us. As science and research is improving, more evidence has shown the positive effects of consuming a Mediterranean diet. Studies have shown that the Mediterranean diet can aid in weight loss, protects against cognitive decline, may improve eye health including decreasing the risk of macular degeneration, can decrease the risk of type 2 diabetes, can help manage blood pressure, and can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease as much as 30%-60%. Most importantly, it’s delicious!

Here are some simple tips to eating the Med Way:

1. Get at least five servings of fruits and vegetables per day. Choose a variety of colors and eat more of the dark green, leafy vegetables such as collards, kale, spinach, and turnip greens.

2. Try to increase plant-based proteins such as beans and legumes, and consume smaller portions of animal proteins.

3. Choose whole grain foods such as oatmeal, quinoa, brown rice, and popcorn. When choosing bread and pasta, look for “whole” as the first ingredient in the ingredients list.

4. Choose at least three ounces of nuts per week, while keeping within your calorie budget. Avoid candied, honey-roasted and heavily salted nuts.

5. Choose olive oil. Replace solid fats (e.g., butter and margarine) and other oils with olive oil. Use olive oil for cooking and in dressings and marinades. Aim to consume at least 4 tablespoons per day, while keeping within your calorie budget.

6. Use herbs and spices instead of salt to flavor foods.

7. Eat seafood at least three times per week. Include fatty fish, such as mackerel and salmon. Avoid fried fish. Eat white-meat poultry, such as turkey and chicken, or white pork at least twice per week.

The Med Way also recommends moderate physical activity at least 150 minutes per week or 30 minutes per day. You can still reap the benefits of physical activity if you spread your 30 minutes out throughout the day. Try 10 minutes after breakfast, 10 minutes after lunch, and 10 minutes after dinner. Moving more is key!

If you’re interested in a future Med Instead of Meds workshop, email our Family & Consumer Sciences Agent, Sydney Knowles, at 910-592-7161.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.