The idea for Father’s Day originated with Sonora Louise Smart Dodd. As a tribute to her father, a widowed Civil War veteran who raised six children on his own, Sonora was inspired to recognize her father after hearing a Mother’s Day sermon in Spokane, Washington, in the year 1909.

The nation’s first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in the state of Washington. It wasn’t until 1972 — 58 years after Mother’s Day was made official — that Father’s Day became a nationwide holiday in the United States.

Now it’s no secret that fathers don’t seem to get adequate recognition for their important roles in our world. Men have significant spaces to fill in the lives of their children and we won’t lose sight that the children are our future. With that being said, it only takes a few minutes of scrolling through social media to see how differently motherhood and fatherhood are depicted. Mothers work hard, and they are often given the grace and the humility they deserve. There are countless memes, pictures and even poems about the work of a mother and how it is never-ending. No one normally bats an eye, because we know that it is well-deserved and that mothers deserve to be credited for all the work they do. However, when evaluating the other side, and we start looking at dad’s and how they are viewed, it is not the same. There are no shortages of finding memes of dads who are “lazy” and who spend a long time on the toilet, or don’t know how to put laundry in the laundry basket. It seems that media focuses on the negative aspects when it comes to dads,(and everything else), instead of building them up like they do moms. What should be equal praise, is not and society really needs to start appreciating the dads out there who are a lot more than “lazy” men.

Many fathers miss their baby’s “first steps” or “first words” because they have to be the primary source of income for the family. The regret of all the missed “firsts” might take a toll at times. Dad’s please remember that every moment you have to share guidance and wisdom with your children, makes such a significant impact. We rise by lifting others!

Pew Research Center did research on the amount of work that moms did vs. dad, and it may be surprising to a lot of people. The role of a father has changed dramatically as the decades have gone on, and the data is showing that when it comes to the amount of work being done, it almost breaks even. When all the work that needs to be done for a family is over every week, one spouse does 54 hours and the other does 53 hours.

Thank you, to all the Dads out there! We see you! Y’all are appreciated! Thank you for guiding your children in positive directions and teaching them about life. Thank you, gentlemen, for being role models of strength and good work ethics, teaching your children to never give up and no matter what happens, God is in control. Thank you to every father who lets their children know this: “Can’t is a coward, too sorry to try.” There’s always a way, and who can better remind us of that besides dear ole Dad?

Here are a few phrases I found about Father’s Day. Enjoy!

Father knows what’s best. When you’re down, a father is the one you count on. A father’s love never ends. Dads are the best teachers of life. A father’s love warms the heart of his children forever. Dads make everything better. He’s a legend in our eyes! A world without you in it is like a planet without its moon! Dad is our strength and our courage.

• Exodus 20:12 — “Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you.”

• Psalm 103:13 — “As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him.”

“What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.” — Mother Teresa

Enjoy this beautiful day the Lord has made and always let your light shine!