I Corinthians, chapter one reviews what happens when a nation falls from the grace of God. America may be such a nation. This chapter begins talking about how Israel was once under a cloud, which means it was under the divine guidance GOD. So was America at some point in its history. All of Israel, according to I Corinthians 10:1 passed through the sea, which is a reference to the Red Sea. Israel, according to I Corinthians 10:2-4. were baptized unto Moses as their leader, they all ate spiritual meat and they all drank the same spiritual drink. The food and water was supernaturally provided by GOD.

Eventually, Israel ended up lusting after evil things, they became idolaters, they committed massive fornication, they tempted GOD and they complained a lot. The Bible says these things happened to Israel for an example for us not to repeat. Well America has committed all these things.

We are now facing similar crisis situations. When the Apostle Paul wrote this to the Corinthian Church he had in mind that they were living in the end times. Paul considered the second coming of Christ as imminent.

This is a warning to all Believers. As I Corinthians 10:13 says, “…let him that think he stands, take heed lest you fall.”

Many Believers feel assured of heaven. As Corinthians 6:9 says, “Be not deceived.” We all know that those who have not accepted Christ as their Lord and Savior, are the unrighteous who will not go to heaven. But those who believe they are saved and on their way to heaven but have a lifestyle that includes certain sin will not go either.

Fornicators will not go, idolaters will not go, adulterers will not go, homosexuals will not go, sodomites will not go, thieves will not go, covetors will not go, neither will drunkards, revivlers and extortioners.

The nation of the United States of America is promoting all these lifestyles as normal and appropriate. We were once under the guidance of GOD. If we don’t repent and come back to HIM, we will fall and be no more,

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.