Most likely, every one reading this has, at one time or another, heard someone say, “we can’t all understand the Bible alike”. That is usually said when someone disagrees with what one shows them the Bible teaches, but they don’t want to believe it. The fact of the matter is, either man can understand the word of God or God is a failure. That is a bold statement, but consider the accuracy of it. We generally refer to the Bible as the revelation of God. The Bible itself clearly says it is. Paul wrote, “But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man. For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ” (Gal. 1:11-12). He told the Corinthians, “But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God” (I Cor. 2:10). He also wrote, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God…” (II Tim. 3:16). And, to the Romans he wrote, “For therein {in the gospel, v.16} is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith” (Rom. 1:17).

If God’s “revelation” can’t be understood, that which was to be understood really was not “revealed”! That being the case, God either lied or tried but failed in His attempt to reveal His will to his highest creation. Paul said emphatically that we can understand. He told the Ephesians, “How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words, Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ” (Eph. 3:4). To the Corinthians he wrote, “Brethren, be not children in understanding: howbeit in malice be ye children, but in understanding be men” (I Cor. 14:20). So, why is it that so many people do not seem to understand? Jesus answered that with words from the prophet Isaiah saying, “And in them is fulfilled the prophecy of Esaias, which saith, By hearing ye shall hear, and shall not understand; and seeing ye shall see, and shall not perceive: For this people’s heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them” (Matt. 13:14-15). If one fails to understand, it is not God’s fault.

There is no argument, some of the scriptures are hard to understand! The apostle Peter attested to this when he said, “As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things; in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction” (II Pet. 3:16). There is more needed in order to know God’s word that just to read the Bible. It takes “study”. Paul told Timothy to “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth” (II Tim. 2:15).

Due to often hearing people speak of a person’s “interpretation” of things found in the Bible, it may well be that the problem is often that people are trying to interpret that which does not need to be interpreted. Words have specific meanings. It is true that figurative language falls into play at times resulting in words meaning something different than what is the common understanding of the word. Jesus once said, “tell that fox”, when He was talking about Herod (Luke 13:32). The use of the word “fox” was not to indicate Herod was a four-legged animal, but that he was sly like a fox. The parables of Jesus also serve as a great example of figurative language that needs to be interpreted. When the Lord provides an inspired interpretation of a parable, as he did in the parable of the soils (Luke 8:5-15), there can be no doubt what lesson the parable was to teach. However, those parables not having an inspired interpretation require our diligence to interpret what is likely meant to be taught.

However, most scripture is not written in figurative language. Speaking of the Old Testament scriptures, Peter wrote, “Know this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost” (II Pet. 1:20-21). Man is not given the authority to originate scripture nor to devise their own interpretation of that which God originated. Hermeneutics is the science of interpretation; sacred hermeneutics is the science of interpreting the Scriptures. A failure to follow the rules for sacred hermeneutics has often been the cause of conflicting “interpretations”. It behooves us to carefully and diligently study to know God’s revelation to man.

Send any questions or comments to rcoliver@centurylink.net.