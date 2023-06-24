When we are born, our journey on the road of life begins and ends at our final destination at our deaths. Our trip includes many various experiences as described in Ecclesiastes 3: 1- 8 (KJV)

“To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.”

On our daily journeys on roadways, we encounter mile markers, speed limit signs, road markings, and other numerous signs providing rules of the road and general information. Law enforcement officers are present to ensure our compliance with the laws. We reach our destination by using GPS devices or road maps. While completing our journey, we focus on looking ahead through our windshields and not through our rearview mirrors, which we have already achieved in our travel.

Matthew 6:34 (KJV) “Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.”

As we journey through life, mile markers are our birthdays. The Bible and the Ten Commandments replace GPS devices and road maps. Road signs are replaced with Scriptures on how to live and complete our journey. So what does it mean to live every day for God?

To live every moment for God? During our journey on the road of life, we focus on watching through the windshield of our future travel and not through the rearview mirror of our mistakes. So watch for, and obey God’s road signs:

Romans 12:2(ESV): “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

Galatians 1:10 (ESV): “For am I now seeking the approval of man, or of God? Or am I trying to please man? If I were still trying to please man, I would not be a servant of Christ.”

Matthew 22:37 (ESV): “And he said to him, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.”

Matthew 6:33 (ESV): “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”

Matthew 6:24 (ESV): “No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money.”

Hebrews 13:5 (ESV): “Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have, for he has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”

1 Corinthians 6:18-20 (ESV): “Flee from sexual immorality. Every other sin a person commits is outside the body, but the sexually immoral person sins against his own body. Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body.”

Romans 14:8 (ESV): “For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s.”

Exodus 20:3 (ESV): “You shall have no other gods before me.”

Colossians 3:23 (ESV): “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men,”

Mark 16:15 (ESV): “And he said to them, “Go into all the world and proclaim the gospel to the whole creation.”

Complete your earthly journey on the road of life and arrive at your heavenly home for eternity.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.