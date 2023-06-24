Remember the movie, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks? I especially remember his iconic line, “Mama always said, ‘Life is like a box of chocolates.’” That movie won six Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director, Best Visual Effects, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

I compare my life to a box of chocolates. Once, I was eighteen, then twenty-nine, then fifty-one, then seventy-three, and now suddenly, I am eighty years old. In my younger years, I ravenously ate away at the chocolates in the box. They disappeared rather quickly, just as the years did. But now, in these sunset years, I eat more slowly from that box, savoring every morsel (memory, moment, day).

We are encouraged by God’s Words to use our time wisely, especially as He knows there are many distractions we face daily. He advises not to waste time but to focus on what is right and proper. Psalm 90:12 NIV says, “Teach us to number our days aright, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.” When we are younger, we cannot fathom how fast time flies. But at eighty years old, I now ask, “What do I want to see happen in my life before I die? What positive impact can I have on others?”

We must carry a particular responsibility about tomorrow, but Scripture warns us, “Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring forth.” Proverbs 27:1 NIV. We shouldn’t be too confident about the future because we know not what it holds – we should be humble and grateful for what we have today.

“In his heart, a man plans his course, but the Lord determines his steps.” Proverbs 16:9 NIV. Some say one should follow their heart, yet Scripture warns us against this. Jeremiah said, “The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?” (Jer. 17:9 NIV). Mark 7:21-22 records these Words of Jesus. “For from within, out of men’s hearts, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, greed, malice, deceit, lewdness, envy, slander, arrogance, and folly.” Thus, saying “Just follow your heart” is terrible advice for the believer.

That is not to say that one should not plan to a certain extent, such as “When should I water the lawn” or “What shall I prepare for lunch?” The kind of planning that is not good is that of an arrogant nature. Evil actions begin with a single thought. Here we must take the Apostle Paul’s advice and consider what is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, and admirable.

The chocolates (time) remaining in my box are not nearly as many as in my yesteryears. I find myself cherishing my family with a more devout love than ever. I hold my friendships dear and close to my heart. Nature is more meaningful than ever, and I have such an enormous admiration and stand in awe of God’s entire creation.

“ ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ ” Jeremiah 29:11 NIV. As a practicing Registered Nurse in management for forty years, I pride myself on solid leadership skills in stirring nurses to believe they could perform their tasks to a high standard of quality care. God is that kind of leader. He knows the future, and His plans for us are excellent and full of hope.

Jesus tells us about being watchful. “No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. Be on guard! Be alert! You do not know when that time will come.” Mark 13:32-33 NIV. Some try to predict the exact day of Jesus’ return through science or Scripture. But, if you believe the whole Bible as God’s Holy Word, the answer is clear. No one but our Heavenly Father knows that day. The key is preparation – not calculation.

“Be very careful, then, how you live – not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity because the days are evil. Therefore do not be foolish, but understand what the Lord’s will is.” Ephesians 5:15-17 NIV. Paul is communicating to us his sense of urgency regarding sin. We have come to understand how pervasive evil is; thus, we should have this same sense of urgency today in how we live. We should act wisely and do good whenever we can. Love and peace to all.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.