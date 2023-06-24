These protein-packed pancakes or waffles are great for meal prep. You can easily double or triple the recipe to have a quick breakfast anytime. For extras, cool the pancakes or waffles to room temperature, lay them on a sheet pan in an even layer, and freeze overnight. Then store them in an airtight container in the freezer. To reheat, simply place them in a toaster, toaster oven, air fryer, or microwave until warm. This recipe is from our Med Instead of Meds program. Visit medinsteadofmeds.com for more recipes.

Ingredients

· 2 eggs

· 3/4 cup low-fat cottage cheese or nonfat Greek yogurt

· 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

· 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup or honey (Omit if using a flavored yogurt.)

· 2 teaspoons baking powder

· 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

· Optional add-ins: berries, banana, dark chocolate chips

Instructions

Skillet

1. In a small blender or food processor, blend all ingredients until smooth. – If using Greek yogurt, you may want to just mix ingredients in a bowl until well combined.

2. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Lightly spray with cooking spray.

3. Add 1/4 cup of batter to the skillet. Add optional berries, banana slices, or dark chocolate chips.

4. Cook for about 4 minutes per side or until each side is golden brown.

Mini Pancake of Waffle Maker

1. In a small blender or food processor, blend all ingredients until smooth. – If using Greek yogurt, you may want to just mix ingredients in a bowl until well combined.

2. Preheat mini pancake or waffle maker according to product manual. Once heated, lightly spray with cooking spray.

3. Add 1/4 cup of batter to the center of the mini pancake or waffle maker. Add optional berries, banana slices, or dark chocolate chips.

4. Cook for about 4–5 minutes or until you can lift the lid and the pancake or waffle releases.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.