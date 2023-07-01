To speak of “true Christian worship” implies that there is such a thing as “false Christian worship”. For many, any worship is pleasing to God so long as it is from the heart. However, Jesus spoke of the worship of some being “vain worship” (Matt. 15:9). And Paul told the Athenians that they were worshiping ignorantly (Acts. 17:23). Jesus validated the idea of “true Christian worship when upon perceiving Jesus was a prophet, the Samaritan woman said to Him, “Our fathers worshipped in this mountain; and ye say, that in Jerusalem is the place where men ought to worship”. To this Jesus answered, “Woman, believe me, the hour cometh, when ye shall neither in this mountain, nor yet at Jerusalem, worship the Father, Ye worship ye know not what: we know what we worship: for salvation is of the Jews. But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him. God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth” (John 4:20-24).

God has, in every age, instructed His people in proper worship to Him. Though little is recorded concerning the worship during the Patriarchal age, we know from the fact that Abel was able to offer true worship while Cain failed due to transgressing God’s law (Gen. 4:1-7; I John 3:4). Obviously, a large portion of the Exodus and Leviticus describe the true worship under the law of Moses. And, Jesus told the woman at the well, that true worship for this Christian age was right around the corner.

Jesus provided two major requirements that have to be met in order for worship to be true worship. It has to be in spirit and in truth (John 4:24). Actually, all service to God, whether work or worship requires sincerity which is what “in spirit” addresses. Paul told the Romans that it was when they obeyed God “from the heart” that they were made free from their sins (Rom. 6:17-18). Paul wrote, “Grace be with all them that love our Lord Jesus Christ in sincerity” (Eph. 6:24). Titus was told, “In all things showing thyself a pattern of good works: in doctrine showing uncorruptness, gravity, sincerity” (Tit. 2:7).

The second requirement for true Christian worship is that it must be in truth (John 4:24). Since God’s word is truth, this requires that our worship be as authorized by the scriptures. We must do what God said and do it in the way that God said. Some seem to think it narrowminded or picky to demand that all be done just as the scriptures teach, but history shows that God is narrowminded and does demand worship be according to His instructions. Just consider the error of Nadab and Abihu. They offered strange fire not authorized by God and fire came down from heaven and devoured them (Lev. 10:1-2). Cain’s offering was rejected by God because it was not according to His instructions (Gen. 4:7). Thus, it behooves us to examine the New Testament scriptures to find how we are to worship God “in truth” in this Christian age.

One thing we quickly note is that true Christian worship is not that which is to please and entertain man. God is the one being worshipped, not the people. There are no performers in New Testament worship. In modern times worship has often been corrupted by the innovations of man and is designed to make the worshippers feel good rather than to please God. The abuse of the worship services found in Paul’s letter to the Corinthian church might well be close to the abuses of today. Specifically, their corruption of God’s instructions concerning worship had to do with the partaking of the Lord’s supper, also known as communion. They had turned it into a party for their own desires and pleasures (I Cor. 11:17-21).

After carefully studying the New Testament, for it is the instruction manual for Christianity, we find five avenues of worship. Briefly stated they are: prayer to God the Father (I Tim. 2:1-3), preaching and teaching the word of God (Acts 20:7; II Tim. 4:2), singing psalms, hymns and spiritual songs, making melody in our heart to the Lord (Eph. 5:19; Col. 3:16), taking up a free will offering on the first day of each week, for the work of the church (I Cor. 16:1-2; II Cor. 9:7) and the weekly observance of the Lord’s supper as a memorial of the death of Christ (Acts 20:7; I Cor. 11:26)). Now, there are a number of added instructions to each of these avenues of worship in order that they be both in spirit and in truth.

That which is missing in much of what is called Christian worship today is the understanding that it is something we do, not something we get.

