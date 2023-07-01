Can you give me the name one one church listed in the Bible? No, you can not!

The Bible focuses on the Churches in a particular area. The Bible ends with the Book of Revelation addressing seven churches. They include the Church in Ephesus, the Church in Smyrna, the Church in Pergamos, the Church in Thyatira, the Church in Sardis, the Church in Philadelphia and the Church in Laodicea.

In the New Testament, Apostle Paul addresses the Churches in Rome, Corinth, Ehphesus, Galatia, Philippi, Colossian and Thessalonica. In each of these places there were more than one Christian Church, but they were all of the same mine and same judgment, (I Cor. 1:10). Philippians 2:2 says Believers are to be like minded, having the same love, being on one accord and of one mind. Ephesians 4:4-6 lets us know there is One Body, One Spirit, One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism and One God and Father of all, who is above all, and in all.

Someone please explain something to me. Did you know there are 22 churches within a 2-mile radius of Roseboro, NC. This is also similar in other towns and cities. How can this be?

Are there 22 different Lords and 22 different faiths in the Roseboro area. Are there 22 different Gods and Father? Are there 22 different baptisms? I think you!

Could it be that those who say they have been called by the Lord to start or lead a Church are mistaken or have not been called at all. Have we forgotten, not many wise men after the flesh, not man mighty and not many noble are called. God has chosen the weak things of this world to confound the things that are mighty. God has chosen the insignificant things of this world and the things which are despised. Glory does so because He proclaims no flesh should glory in His presence.

Maybe, just maybe, too many have not been sent by the Lord, they just went. They went because, as Jeremiah says in Je. 17:9, they were deceived by their own heart. God has said He will give us Pastors according to His own heart, who will feed us with knowledge and understanding, (JE 3:15). God made that statement to backsliding Israel, who had refused to acknowledge their iniquities and transgressions against Him. Perhaps congregations of today need to do the same, and God will supply them with the Pastors they need. The end result will be less churches, not more.

Many of the 22 Churches mentioned above are part of denominations. Let’s be clear, Jesus Christ never intended for there to be denominations. He had enough problems with the Pharisees and Saducces of His day. Why would He create something similar? Every denomination has its own doctrine, rules and traditions. Even Jesus said in John 7:16, “My doctrine is not mine, but His that sent me.” God has given the Church one doctrine, and it is called the Word of God or the Bible. There is no need for anything else. A problem arises when too many wise men think they know more than God.

If you were to look close enough, you will find many Churches are just plain evil. Not outwardly, but inwardly. Many are operating for the sole purpose of raising money and many do have a lot of money. But the love of money is still there. As a result, a lot of wrongs are being winked at, as long as the money keeps rolling in. What the Apostle Paul said to Timothy is still true today. “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (I Timothy 6:10)

It is human nature to want to be well liked and glorified by others. But this cannot be true of Church Leaders. When Pastors allow themselves to be treated like gods, unbeknownst to them, they are leading a useful and condemned congregation. Believers are admonished by God in I Corinthians 3:21, “Let not man glory in men. For all things are yours.” The 22 Churches mentioned above have some congregations who are glorifying their leaders more than glorifying God. They pay their leaders an enormous amount of money even when they are not on the job 5 or 7 days a week. Then they give bonuses better known as an Appreciation Service and/or Anniversary Service. They give to houses even when the houses are going to be used sparingly. One of the reasons the Body of Christ is so divided is because of the ridiculous allegiance congregations have with their leaders. Every preacher who is called by God is to serve the entire Body, not just a particular group of Church Folk. God is not mocked. A change is coming!!!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.