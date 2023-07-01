Many traditional enchilada recipes are packed with a little heat. This recipe, from Illinois Extension, leaves out the heat but packs in the veggies. This recipe provides a variety of “helper” tasks to get the kids involved at mealtime. Depending on the child’s age, stirring the chicken and veggie mixture, spreading the mixture onto a tortilla, and/or rolling the tortillas are all great tasks that avoid sharp objects. Involving kids in cooking not only encourages them to try the meal, but also provides them with skills they will need as they get older (and maybe one day they can cook for you).

Chicken Enchiladas

Recipe from web.extension.illinois.edu

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

· 9 ounces chicken (chopped, cooked)

· 1 small onion (chopped)

· 1/2 cup mozzarella (shredded, part-skim)

· 2 cups cabbage (shredded)

· 5 tortillas (8-inch)

· 1 can diced tomatoes with green chilies (lightly drained)

· 1/4 cup parmesan cheese

· Nonstick spray

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Spray 9” x 12” baking dish with nonstick spray.

3. Combine chicken, onion, cabbage and mozzarella in a large bowl.

4. Place about ½ cup chicken mixture on tortilla, spreading mixture to form a line across largest width.

5. Roll ingredients in tortilla and place in a baking dish.

6. Top tortillas with tomato and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

7. Cover with aluminum foil.

8. Bake for 30 minutes.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.