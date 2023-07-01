Do you truly believe there is wonder working power in prayer? Can prayers bring healing to sick people? Is it possible for prayer to heal our land? Are your prayers shallow or sincere?

Have your prayers been answered in situations that seemed hopeless? Why is our nation sinking in sin and sadly drifting away from Him … our heavenly Father, Son, and Holy Spirit? What can we do to bring healing to America? We can pray!

God can heal our land! Scripture gives purpose and passion for what we need ‘for such a time as this’. The message in Malachi 4:2 points the way to what ‘we the people’ need today.

“But to you who fear My Name The Sun of Righteousness shall arise with healing in HIS wings and you shall go forth and skip about like calves from the stall”! When we reverently fear God, love Him first with all that we are, love one another, trust and obey, and pray…God hears and helps His children.

2 Chronicles 7:14 is power packed with proof that God hears His children’s prayers and will forgive when we simply love and live humbly and seek forgiveness for our sins.

“”If My people who are called by My name humble themselves and PRAY and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Jeremiah 30:17 proves the power in prayer also.

“For I will restore you to health and I will heal you of your wounds, declares the Lord, because they have called you an outcast, saying, “It is Zion; no one cares for her.”

In Exodus 15:26 God says to His people:

If you will give earnest heed to the voice of the Lord your God, and do what is right in His sight, and give ear to His commandments, and keep all His statutes, I will put none of the diseases on you which I have put on the Egyptians; for I, the Lord, am your healer.”

Isaiah 58:11 reminds us what God will do when we humble ourselves and pray!

“And the Lord will continually guide you, and satisfy your desire in scorched places, and give you strength to your bones; and you will be like a watered garden, and like a spring of water whose waters do not fail.”

Reading the heart-wrenching story of Jeremiah where the devil brought death and destruction does not end on a sad note. God heard Jeremiah’s prayers and brought blessings beyond measure to his faithful servant who stayed true to God even in the valley of the shadow of death.

“Heal me, O Lord, and I will be healed; Save me and I will be saved, For You are my praise.” Jeremiah 17:14

Revelation 22:2 reminds us also of God’s healing for nations.

“…On either side of the river was the tree of life, bearing twelve kinds of fruit every month; and the leaves of the tree were for the HEALING of the nations.”

There truly is power in prayer! God is waiting to enter all His children’s hearts; why oh why won’t we let Him come in? “For such a time as this’ we, the people of the United States of America need to seek God, humble ourselves, honor our Lord, live by Jesus’ example, be led by the Holy Spirit…and PRAY!

My heart has been stirred to share a series of stories about the power of prayer! America the Beautiful is sinking in sin; earnest prayers He will hear and can heal us from within! Hopefully, these messages will connect ( or reconnect) God’s children to The Vine with a closeness and comfort of drawing nearer to Thee, praying with passion, humility, and healing happening from sea to shining sea.

Let our challenge be: to pray earnestly, be our best for Thee, and for healing to happen across our land for All His children to see!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.