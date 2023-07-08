“The Lord had said to Abram, ‘Leave your country, your people, and your father’s household and go to the land I will show you. I will make you a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse, and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.’” Genesis 12:1-3 NIV

Moses tells us of the calling of Abram out of his native land into the land of promise, the calling being twofold; to test Abram’s obedience and to set him apart for special services to come. In Acts 7:2 NIV, we are reminded by Stephen in his speech to the Sanhedrin “…Brothers and fathers, listen to me! The God of glory appeared to our father Abraham while he was still in Mesopotamia before he lived in Haran. ‘Leave your country and your people,’ God said, ‘and go to the land I will show you.’”

Moses was about seventy-five when he went out at God’s command taking all his movable objects with him. He took Sarai, his wife, and his nephew Lot, not by force but by his persuasion of being a good example, and arrived in the new land. Then contention set in with quarreling between the herdsmen of Abram and Lot. Maybe this was out of jealousy of who had the best herds or who was the richer of the two camps. Not unlike how contentious citizens and countries are today with who has the most marbles. “So Abram said to Lot, ‘Let’s not have any quarreling between you and me, or between your herdsmen and mine, for we are brothers. Is not the whole land before you? Let’s part company. If you go to the left, I’ll go to the right; if you go to the right, I’ll go to the left.’” Genesis 13:8-9 NIV. Indeed, love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.

Moses wrote of a theophany in Genesis 12:7 NIV “The Lord appeared to Abram and said ‘To your offspring I will give this land.’ So he built an altar there to the Lord, who had appeared to him.” Again in Genesis Chapter 18, where the three visitors appeared to Abraham, verse 1 reads, “The Lord appeared to Abraham near the great trees of Mamre while he was sitting at the entrance to his tent in the heat of the day.” God spoke to Abraham in the form of a man. Here again, is a certain amount of disagreement: Some say one of the three visitors was God Himself, and the other two were Angels of the Lord; some say the three visitors represent the Trinity.

Theophany is a manifestation of God in the Bible that is tangible to the human senses. In its most restrictive sense, it is a visible appearance of God in the Old Testament period, often, but not always, in human form. In comparison, Christophany refers to the appearance of Jesus in human form. Then, the appearance of angels is known as angelophany; much controversy surrounds which “ophany” should be applied to some scriptures.

God made a covenant with Abram: “You will be the father of many nations. No longer will you be called Abram; your name will be Abraham, for I have made you a father of many nations.” Genesis 17:5 NIV.

Sarah was promised a son, and Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed. Lot and his daughters were saved. His wife, perhaps out of longing for the lifestyle she was leaving, looked back and was turned into a pillar of salt. And Isaac was born to Sarah and Abraham.

What a test Abraham faced when God instructed him to sacrifice his son as a burnt offering! “When they reached the place God had told him about, Abraham built an altar there and arranged the wood on it. He bound his son Isaac and laid him on the altar, on top of the wood. Then he reached out his hand

and took the knife to slay his son.” Genesis 22:9-10 NIV. At that moment, an angel of the Lord called out to Abraham, saying, “Do not lay a hand on the boy. Do not do anything to him. Now I know that you fear God because you have not withheld from me your son, your only son.” (22:12) There, before Abraham, a ram was provided, caught in the brush, as the sacrifice.

Sarah died, and Isaac married Rebekah (who had a brother named Laban). “…Abraham lived a hundred and seventy-five years. Then Abraham breathed his last and died at a good old age, an old man full of years. There Abraham was buried with his wife, Sarah.” Genesis 25:7-8, 10b NIV. It is recorded that there were 14 generations between Adam and Abraham.

Isaac and Rebekah had twin sons, Esau and Jacob. Isaac loved Esau; Rebekah loved Jacob. Jacob feigned being Esau to receive the firstborn’s blessing, and hatred grew in Esau to the point he wanted to murder his brother; however, Rebekah told Jacob of Esau’s plan. Isaac blessed Jacob and sent him away to live in the land of Paddan Aram with Rebekah’s brother Laban.

From the beginning of time, there has been hate and discontent. Then, as now, we face such melancholy conditions.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.