There is no other passage of Scripture that describes the relationship between a Believer and Jesus Christ than the 23rd Psalm.

The relationship between Jesus Christ and the Believer is determinant of how we see Christ and how the Believer sees him/herself. Jesus Christ is our Provider and Protector. The Believer is His sheep and is dependent on the Shepherd to provide and protect.

The image of the Lord as our Shepherd is throughout the Old Testament and the New Testament. For example, Isaiah 40:11 says, “He shall feed his flock His flock like a Shepherd…” Jeremiah 31:10 says, “…He that scattered Israel, will gather him and keep him, as a Shepherd does his flock.” Hebrews 13;10 says, “Now the God of peace, that brought again from the dead our Lord Jesus, that great Shepherd of the sheep, through the blood of the everlasting covenant.”

You must know, Believers are never pictured in Scripture as mighty lions, independent and self sufficient. We are seen as sheep who are dependent on our Shepherd, Jesus Christ, for provisions and protection.

The Lord also sees Believers as honored guests in His presence. That’s why Psalm 23 says we are like honored guests that have a table prepared for them. As a guest of the Lord, He makes a point to provide our table in the presence of our enemies and our cup is overflowing with the provisions of the Lord. As a result, a Believer should be in eternal celebration of God’s goodness

Seven weeks ago I was, in my opinion, wrongfully terminated from my job. Since that time, because the Lord is my Shepherd, I have not lacked for anything. As a matter of fact, I still go to my job to serve the Seniors. The Lord has provided everything I need through HIS provisions. Clearly the Lord is my Shepherd, I SHALL NOT WANT.

When you give everything to the Shepherd Jesus Christ, when you depend 100% on the Shepherd Jesus Christ, and when you completely surrender to your Shepherd Jesus Christ, surely goodness and mercy will follow you all the days of your life, and you will dwell in the presence of God, forever.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.