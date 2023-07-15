Have you been blessed, surprised, or the actual product of prayer?

Reading 1 Samuel, we are drawn into a tender love story of a loyal, loving, woman of faith whose persistent prayers for a child brought precious blessings. Hannah was a good woman and wife, with a longing to be a good mother but was sad that she did not have children. Samuel, a great intercessor of prayer for Israel and a strong man of God, was truly the product of his mother’s prayers. Hannah believed in and practiced persistent praying. She prayed desperately for a son, so much so that she went to the house of worship but could not tell Eli, God’s priest, what she yearned for.

Instead, she poured out her soul in prayer before the Lord. Her prayers were so passionate that Eli thought she was drunk. Can you relate? Surely, there are times when praising and praying in the Spirit has roused your faith to a powerful place of worship giving glory to our Father.

When he realized Hannah was devoted to God and seriously praying for something she longed for, he said, “And the God of Israel grant thee thy petition”! 1 Samuel 1:17

Several months later, Samuel was born in answer to his mother’s faithful prayers. She made a covenant with God if he would give her a son that shows her faith as a praying woman and her love for God whom she believed would answer her prayer. When we devote our whole self to God — with a passionate desire for heaven – powerful praying brings blessings beyond belief.

Little baby Samuel lived with his family that loved him so much, but when he was old enough, Hannah kept her promise to dedicate him to God. She took him to the temple to live with the priests and Eli promised to take good care of him. Samuel’s mother and father visited him at the temple every year. Samuel prayed for his mother to have more children, and she did. Samuel, who was conceived because Hannah prayed and prayed and kept praying with faith to have a child. She loved God so much before and after he answered her prayer. Hannah honored her vow to dedicate her son to God! With all glory to God, Samuel became a great prophet of his people and a loyal leader of Israel.

This intimate, interesting story found in the Old Testament is a testimony of God’s love for all His children. Our heavenly Father desires to know All His Children intimately and stay closely connected! He longs to hear our powerful prayers with His agape love overflowing joyfully as He answers them in His perfect timing.

Are you praying passionately and powerfully to God about something near and dear to your heart? Don’t stop. Just do it! Pray persistently with a cleaned out, repentant, tenderized, heart! Keep believing and being confident your prayers will be heard and answered. Stay strong and stand firm as a soldier of the cross waiting for an answer to come. Do not be dismayed, distraught, or derailed by the devil to give up and run. Keep trusting stirrings from the Holy Spirit, be consistent in praying and confident of answers coming from our heavenly Father who gets the glory when all is said and done! Savor moments with the Master and feel the sweet presence of Jesus … God’s son!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.