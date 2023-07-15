After Jesus taught things in the synagogue in Capernaum that caused many of His disciples to murmur, John wrote, “From that time many of his disciples went back, and walked no more with him” (John 6:66). Jesus then asked His apostles a very pertinent question. He asked, “Will ye also go away?” To which Peter responded, “Lord, to whom shall we go? Thou hast the words of eternal life” (John 6:67-68). The portion of Peter’s response that was in the form of a question can easily be answered with just a couple of words, “no one”. There is no one to whom one can go for eternal life, but the Lord Jesus Christ. Early in his preaching, Peter said, “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved” (Acts 4:12). Later in John’s gospel account we read where Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6). Yet, there is another part of Peter’s response to which we wish to give consideration in this article.

Peter stated as fact, “thou hast the words of eternal life” (John 6:68). Peter’s proclamation was that Jesus was the source of the words that would provide eternal life to man. John began his gospel account with the statement, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men”…”And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth” (John 1:1-4, 14). Jesus said of Himself, “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that thy might have it more abundantly” (John 10:10). By His death He ushered in His last will and testament which provided life for us today as well as redemption for those under the old law. The Hebrew writer said, “And for this cause he is the mediator of the new testament, that by means of death, for the redemption of the transgressions that were under the first testament, they which are called might receive the promise of eternal life” (Heb. 9:15). This was but the fulfillment of prophecy stated long ago by Moses and quoted by Peter, saying, “For Moses truly said unto the fathers, A prophet shall the Lord your God raise up unto you of your brethren, like unto me; him shall ye hear in all things whatsoever he shall say unto you. And it shall come to pass, that every soul, which will not hear that prophet, shall be destroyed from among the people” (Acts 3:22-23; Deut. 18:15). Peter said of our salvation, “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever…But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Pet. 1:23, 25).

Many have been fed a belief that truth is subjective and that what we believe and do is not so important as the sincerity of our heart in our service to God. It is interesting that this seems only to apply to words dealing with religion. It is understood that such thinking will not stand up in a court of law, in the scientist’s lab or in the math teacher’s class. In fact, neither will in hold up in reference to God’s word either. When the Lord appeared to Saul of Tarsus on the road to Damascus and Saul realized that Jesus was the Christ and that he had actually been fighting against God, he asked. “Lord, what wilt thou have me to do?” He was told that he should go to Damascus, and he would be told what he had to do (Acts 9:6). Ananias told him in words what he needed to do (Acts 22:16). It had been prophesied long ago that God’s righteousness would be given to the Gentiles as it was to the Jews (Isaiah 62:1-2). When that time came, it was first taken to the household of Cornelius in Caesarea (Acts 10:1-4) He was told to “…send men to Joppa, and call for one Simon, whose surname is Peter. He lodgeth with one Simon a tanner, whose house is by the sea side: he shall tell thee what thou oughtest to do” (Acts 10:5-6). Later that command was worded by Peter as follows: “Who shall tell thee words, whereby thou and all thy house shall be saved” (Acts 11:14).

The gospel of Jesus Christ is the words by which we can be saved, and the only way one can be saved. The words of mere men have not the authority (Matt. 28:18), nor do men have the might (Jer. 10:23), to devise the means of salvation. Salvation comes only by obedience to God’s word and for this age obedience to God’s word is obedience to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

