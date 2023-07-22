Samson was a man of extreme strength and intimacy with God. He had plenty of faults; yet, Samson knew the God who hears prayer, and he knew how to talk to God. Israel’s people were always learning and forgetting that prayer brought God to their deliverance. He showed them over and over there was nothing too hard for Him to do for His people.

Throughout the Bible we read about God’s saints in distress at different times However, their troubles were often what led to their great triumphs. But no matter what the reason, source, or incident — difficult circumstances could not keep God from answering prayer. However their spiritual lives looked, however far from God they departed, however sinful they were, whenever trouble came upon these men, they always called on God for deliverance…knowing He would answer them. God heard their cries and granted their requests, when they repented.

Even Samson’s great strength couldn’t help when he was in deep distress. Near the end of Samson’s life, he became close with Delilah, a heathen woman who collaborated with the Philistines. She wanted to figure out the source of Samson’s strength. After she failed three times, she lured Samson to share his secret for being so strong. And he did! When he told her it was in his hair, which had never been cut, she set up a strategy to bring Samson down. When night came, she did Samson in big time by cutting off his hair. Then, she called for the Philistines to torture him and put out his eyes. Imagine how difficult it must have been to swallow his pride and be paraded in front of his enemies without sight or strength.

Judges 16: 26-30 recounts the rest of this story about a man who had faults and made a big mistake; yet, he knew the God who hears prayer and he knew how to talk to God.

“And Samson said unto the lad that held him by the hand, suffer me that I may feel the pillars whereupon the house standeth, that I may lean upon them. Now the house was full of men and women; and all the lords of the Philistines were there; and there were upon the roof about three thousand men and women, that beheld while Samson made sport. (the people were jeering and making fun of a pillar of strength that lost it in a moment of weakness)

And Samson called upon the Lord, and said, O Lord God, remember me, I pray Thee, only this once. O God, that I may be at once avenged of the Philistines for my two eyes. and Samson took hold of the two middle pillars upon which the house stood, and on which it was borne up, of the one with his right hand and of the other with his left. And Samson said, Let me die with the Philistines. And he bowed himself with all his might; and the house fell upon the lords, and upon all the people that were therein. So the dead which he slew at his death were more than they which he slew in his life.” Judges 16

God’s praying saints in the Old Testament were comforted and strengthened in their believing and their praying out to the Father. Prayer and God’s answers are a big part of the Old Testament and of our lives today. May we take seriously the charge to PRAY and stay closely connected to God. He hears our prayers and answers in His perfect timing.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.