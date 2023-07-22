Most, if not all, of us have at one time or another used the phrase, “a dream come true” in reference to getting something that we really wanted. Some time back I read a brief note with the title “A Nightmare” on it. It told of waking after having a dream in which God had multiplied their weekly contribution to the church by ten and made it their weekly salary. The person couldn’t live off just a hundred dollars a week, and soon lost their satellite TV, then their car and finally their house. What a nightmare that was.

Joseph, the beloved son of Jacob had a dream, though his was actually a vision from God. In it even his family would bow down in subjection to him (Gen. 37:6-10). This all came true when he was second over all Egypt and his family came to him for grain. Joseph’s dream came true. However, Joseph had some things that happened to him in life that it could be said, his nightmares came true. He never dreamed that his own brothers would consider killing him and settle for selling him into slavery, but hey did. He never dreamed that he would be falsely charged with rape and thrown into prison, but he was. He never dreamed that he would be forgotten and left in that prison, but he was. Those things could certainly be called nightmares that came true.

Let us give consideration to the possibility of what could truly be called a nightmare come true for us. Consider the atheist who wakes up dead: what a nightmare that will be. “The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God” (Psalm 14:1). Imagine coming to realize there not only is a God, but that said God knows every detail of your entire life and that you now stand before Him to be judged.

What a nightmare it will be to wake up realizing you spent your life having your own physical pleasures as top priority when the price you will pay for that is your eternal soul. Jesus spoke a parable revealing this nightmare. He said, “The ground of a certain rich man brought forth plentifully…And he said, This will I do: I will pull down my barns, and build greater; and there will I bestow all my fruits and my goods. And I will say to my soul, Soul, thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat drink, and be merry. But God said unto him, Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided? So is he that layeth up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God” (Luke 12:17-21). His nightmare will continue as torment for eternity as Jesus said of the rich man in Luke chapter sixteen. He said that when the rich man died, “…in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom. And he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame…And beside all this, between us and you there is a great gulf fixed: so that they which would pass from hence to you cannot; neither can they pass to us, that would come from thence” (Luke 16:23-24, 26). It will be a nightmare come true if we die in such a state.

Or, consider the one who has been actively involved in helping people and doing all sorts of acts of worship and service to God, but just not as He has instructed. Paul spoke of his fellow Jews who had “a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge” (Rom. 10:2). He said they were zealous, but he also said his prayer was that they might be saved, indicating they were lost. Jesus spoke of an un-named “many” saying, “Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? And in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity” (Matt. 7:22-23). What a nightmare to wake up to the realization that though you have been zealous and active in religion, that zeal and action was all in vain because it was just that which man had dreamed up of his own mind rather than what God had actually taught. Jesus taught, “But in vain they do worship me, teaching for doctrine the commandments of men” (Matt. 15:9). He also taught that there were many ravening wolves out there in sheep’s clothing (Matt. 7:15). “It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God” (Heb. 10:31).

On the day of judgment, “…we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (II Cor. 5:10). Many are the doctrines and practices that will turn into nightmares when we stand before that judgment seat. No matter how sincere we are, if that which we are calling Christianity is not in harmony with God’s word, our worst nightmare will come true.

