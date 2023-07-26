Summer finally arrived and it already seems like it’s going to be a hot and humid summer. Cool spring temperatures and overcast skies have extended our spring and late winter plants life cycles and slowed some of our summer plants growth. One plant, or rather pest that has really come on strong the last few weeks is Bahiagrass.

Bahiagrass (Paspalum notaum) is a warm season grassy weed that spreads by rhizomes and seeds, and most noticeably recognized by its distinctive “Y” shaped seedhead. It is commonly referred to as “highway grass” because it is used by the DOT on roadsides to prevent erosion and to create an immediate groundcover. It tolerates heat, drought and a wide range of soils and can become a pesky weed in the landscape. Because this plant is so hardy, it can become difficult to control in the home lawn.

The best way to prevent Bahiagrass from becoming established in your lawn is to maintain the health and density of your turfgrass species by soil sampling, fertilizing, irrigating, and mowing at the proper height. NC State has created lawn maintenance calendars that can help you determine the best recommended practices for each lawn species.

The calendars can be found at https://sampson.ces.ncsu.edu/sampson-county-home-and-garden-resources/.

If Bahiagrass has already become established in your lawn it can either be dug up and burned or treated with an herbicide. If an herbicide treatment is warranted, treatments should be timed appropriately for optimum effectiveness. Treat 3 to 5 days after mowing. Utilize post-emergent herbicides May through July while the Bahiagrass is actively growing. Products containing Sethoxidim, Atrazine, and Metsulfuron can be used on Centipede grass. Products containing Metsulfuron can be used on Bermuda, St. Augustine, and Zoysiagrass. Products containing Imazaquin can be used on Bermudagrass and Zoysiagrass.

Make sure when applying herbicides that you read the label and follow all instructions. It will take repeated herbicide applications and at least 2 years to control large infestations of Bahiagrass.

Brad Hardison is the director of the Sampson County Cooperative Extension and has served as an agricultural extension agent specializing in horticulture. Contact him by calling the Sampson County Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or by emailing [email protected].