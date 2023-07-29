Romans 12:19 (KJV), “Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.” This verse is also quoted from another verse in the KJV, Deuteronomy 32:35.

Vengeance definition: punishment inflicted or retribution exacted for an injury or wrong. Comparatively, a grudge is a strong feeling of anger and dislike for someone you feel has mistreated you, especially a strong sense of anger and dislike for someone who you feel has treated you poorly, especially one that lasts for a long time. How far can living with a grudge go? What can be the outcome?

Time traveling to the past, recalling a violent homicide we investigated. One morning, the victim had driven out of his parking space at his residence, which was a high-rise condominium complex. He proceeded slowly through the parking lot to the main roadway.

As witnesses watched, he was bumped twice in the rear by the perpetrator. When the victim stopped, the perpetrator exited his vehicle, approached the victim, and shot him, emptying two clips of 9MM rounds into his head in the middle of the parking lot. A description of the perpetrator and his vehicle was provided, with an arrest made shortly.

The perpetrator confessed and explained in his statement that the victim had been his supervisor nine years earlier at a local variety store that had long since closed. The victim had fired the perpetrator for reasons he did not feel were justified. His hate for the victim grew, and the grudge that he carried became so strong that he murdered the victim in this most violent manner with witnesses present. Of note, the perpetrator had no other criminal record. The perpetrator’s long-standing grudge festered, resulting in losing his freedom.

I could present many other examples of crimes, from holding grudges and seeking vengeance from my years in law enforcement. All too often, it is hard to forget and forgive. We focus on yesterday and not today. We allow the yesterdays and grudges to fester (a negative feeling or a problem becomes worse or more intense – the longer you hold on to it, the worse it gets) within us. Then, we focus on “payback” instead of God’s word.

Holding grudges can cause the following problems: 1) Make you more pessimistic. Studies revealed participants who held on to grudges had more difficulty completing a fitness test because they evaluated hills as steeper than those who let go of grudges. According to the researchers, holding a grudge may physically burden some people.

2) Isolate you from others: Another study found that social isolation predicted less forgiving behavior — in other words, more grudge-holding. In short, if you already tend to keep others at arm’s length, holding a grudge may serve a self-protecting function at the cost of closeness with others.

3) Increase your risk of cognitive decline: According to an additional study, people who held on to higher levels of hostility — characterized by cynicism and mistrust of others — experienced a more cognitive decline over ten years than people who routinely practiced self-forgiveness.

4) Negatively affects your mental health: Holding a grudge may increase your chances of experiencing anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions, according to further research.

5) Add to your overall stress: Holding on to grudges can increase your stress levels, contributing to high blood pressure, heart problems, lowered immunity, and inflammation. But according to research Trusted Source, using forgiveness as a coping mechanism may help counteract the adverse health effects of long-term stress.

The answer to not holding a grudge is practicing forgiveness. Forgiveness can lead to healthier relationships, improved mental health, and less anxiety, stress, and hostility. Also, one may have fewer symptoms of depression, lower blood pressure, a more robust immune system, improved heart health, and improved self-esteem. In addition, it may minimize the temptation of or involvement in criminal activity.

Mark 11:25 (KJV) “And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any: that your Father also which is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses.”

Ephesians 4:32 (KJV) “And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.”

God is our avenger. We must believe that He has the answers for us. Allow this burden to be His, and trust His righteousness. The Holy Scriptures, found in the Bible, are our answers to the challenges of everyday life.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.