Among the last words of our Lord to His apostles prior to His ascension into heaven included, “…he that believeth not shall be damned” (Mark 16:16). The seriousness of whether we believe or not is quite evident in those words. It begs the answer to a question, “believe what”? Before going on, we need to address another word, the word “faith”. For many, there is a great difference in the words “faith” and “belief”. Admittedly, in our English dictionaries, there is usually a definition for faith such as, “belief that does not rest on logical proof or material evidence” (American Heritage Dictionary). However, the Bible writers were not using an English dictionary to supply the meanings of the words they used. They were guided by the Holy Spirit to use the words that the Holy Spirit provided. The Greek word used for “faith” is the same as the word for “belief”. In our English Bibles, when it is used in a verb form, some form of the word “believe” is used. Thayer’s Greek-English Lexicon of the New Testament defines the Greek word as “conviction of the truth of anything, belief”. In fairness to the English dictionary previously mentioned, the definition cited was their second definition. The first was very similar to the definition given by Thayer. Bible faith does not mean that which we believe for which we have no evidence or proof. Paul wrote, “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Rom. 10:17). Let’s face it, if God said it, there can be no better proof of its truthfulness than that.

So, what must one believe (have faith in) in order to be saved. We could note individual truths that we must believe. For instance, the Hebrew writer stated, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him” (Heb. 11:6). Two truths that must be believed are therein stated. First, belief in God. After all, David wrote, “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament showeth his handywork” (Psalm 19:1) and “The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God” (Psalm 14:1). We must love the Lord our God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind” (Matt. 22:37). This can’t be done if we do not even believe God exists. The second part of that verse was that we must believe that God is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him. This not only involves belief in an eternal reward, but in the truth that the only way to receive such is to diligently seek God.

One more individual truth that must be believed is that Jesus is indeed Christ, the Son of God. Jesus said, “Ye are from beneath; I am from above: ye are of this world; I am not of this world. I said therefore unto you, that ye shall die in your sins: for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins” (John 8:23-24). Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6). Peter told Annas and Caiaphas, “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).

Though many other truths can be found individually, let us note the aggregate of all these truths that must be believed. The word “faith” is used in some cases as the whole of the revelation from God for Christianity. When Jude spoke of earnestly contending for the faith which was once delivered to the saints (Jude 3), the word was used in this sense. In the scriptures themselves we find this aggregate of all the truths for Christianity revealed for man, called the gospel of Jesus Christ. Going back to those last words of Jesus before His ascension, He told the apostles what had to be believed. He said, “Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned” (Mark 16:15-16). It was the gospel that He said had to be believed or be damned. It seems appropriate that the Lord ended His earthly ministry with this message to believe the gospel, for He began His ministry the same way. Mark records, “Now after that John was put in prison, Jesus came into Galilee, preaching the gospel of the kingdom of God. And saying, The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand: repent ye, and believe the gospel” (Mark 1:14-15). Paul told the Romans, “So, as much as in me is, I am ready to preach the gospel to you that are at Rome also. For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith” (Rom. 1:15-17). There is a curse pronounced for any that would pervert this gospel and preach any other (Gal. 1:6-9).

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].