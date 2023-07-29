Jonah prayed in the whale’s belly when he ignored the Lord’s command. Jonah, a powerful prayer warrior and prophet of the Lord, was a fugitive who ran from what God told him to do. He had been sent on a mission to Nineveh to warn the people of their sins. God told him to cry out against the people, ‘for their wickedness is come up before me”. (Jonah 1:2)

Jonah had a fearful breakdown and decided not to obey God. Instead, he boarded a ship leaving for Tarshish with the foolish notion that he could flee from God. Well, Jonah was in denial an as he denied his calling and ran from his place of duty. Jonah boarded the ship leaving for Tarshish with a plan to outsmart God. However, God, who sent him on the mission to warn the people, had His eye on Jonah as he did on board the wrong ship.

A storm came up when they were on their way to Tarshish. The crew felt Jonah was the problem for the bad weather and threw him overboard to appease God and bring peace from the storm to save their lives and the ship. God didn’t lose track of Jonah. He was still there with Jonah as he prepared a whale to swallow him and stop him from fleeing from his duty and save him so he would carry out God’s will. Can you imagine the prayers Jonah prayed while in the belly of that whale? He suffered a terrifying experience and called out to God for help. God heard his child in distress and caused the whale to vomit Jonah out onto dry land. Jonah prayed as he was hopelessly lost. Jonah 2:2 recounts Jonah’s terrible experience and what he did.

“I cried by reason of my affliction unto the Lord, and he heard me; out of the belly of hell cried I, and thou hardest my voice … And the Lord spoke the fish, and it vomited out Jonah unto the dry land.”

Just like the other Old Testament saints in this series of prayer stories, Jonah prayed and added a vow he made and put in his prayer. “But I will sacrifice unto thee with the voice of thanksgiving: I will pay that I have vowed. Salvation is of the Lord.” Jonah 2:9

Prayer was the force that brought Jonah from ‘the belly of hell’ and it was prayer that secured the end of the story with Jonah’s vow and God’s rescue to the perishing young man who prayed and God answered. Nothing is beyond the reach of prayer because no prayer is too hard for God to answer. Has God rescued you when you felt you were perishing in a place where only God could rescue you? Have you stubbornly fled from a place God called you to go to and share His Word or warn the people? Are you running from God and in danger of being in ‘the belly of hell’ as Jonah was? God will be there for you as he was for Jonah and the other saints whose stories have been shared in the summer of 2023. Prayer is important and necessary if we hope to hear from and stay connected to Thee.

If you fear doing what God stirs your heart to do ‘for such a time as this’ when standing up for Jesus and obeying His call seems just as dangerous as going to Nineveh did to Jonah, stop the fear and get your faith in forward gear!

Now is the time for us to unite in Christian love … to trust the Lord, obey His call, and pray. Then, we can know that whatever He wants, wherever He sends us, and however fearful it may be … we are safe and secure In His Hands and He will protect us from what we cannot see!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.