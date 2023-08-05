David’s life portrays a mighty man who loved God and communicated with Him in prayer throughout his lifetime. His will be the last one shared in this series of stories about praying men of God in the Old Testament. David’s story is a classic that intrigues young and old who read of his life successes, struggles, sins, repentance, and reality that he was a “man after God’s own heart” from shepherd days, to slaying Goliath, to standing up for God under any circumstances, to praying before making decisions or going into battle, to mourning when his son died, to honoring King Saul even when running from his army and hiding out in caves, to being crowned King, to battling discord within his family, to sinning with Bethsheba and having her husband killed, to repenting again and again while always praying and staying true to God. Oh, what a life David lived with powerful prayers making all the difference from beginning to end.

Prayer was a habit for David who said, “Evening, and morning, and at noon, will I pray, and cry aloud.” Psalm 55:17

David was grateful for God being front and center in his life and excited to share about His goodness in sweet times or in strife.

David was no stranger to prayer. He knew the way to God and loved being in close fellowship with Him. When God struck down Bathsheba’s child because of David’s sins, enemies of God had an opportunity to blaspheme. David spent a whole week praying and fasting for his child’s recovery but God didn’t answer that prayer and the child died. Instead of becoming angry at God, David tore his clothes in mourning but stayed stronger than ever in his habit of praying and faith in God. Later in life, God gave David another son, Solomon. God is an awesome God.

In one of his strongest seasons of prayer, Nathan, by God’s command, told about two of David’s greatest sins: adultery and murder. David didn’t deny the charges. He said to Nathan: “I have sinned” 2 Samuel 12:13

In Psalm 51 David’s cry of deep grief and genuine repentance pours from his broken heart. Even in these troubling times of David’s life, he knew where to find God, who would hear his prayers and pardon his sins. David had the joy of salvation restored to him by earnest, sincere, powerful praying.

How comforting it is for us to know God is no respecter of persons. He will answer repentant prayers of all sinners and bring them back into divine favor. He pardons them and gives a new heart to His children who sincerely repent, honestly heed His call, honorably lives, and powerfully prays and stays in touch with Him.

David began his walk with the Lord watching the flocks of sheep and keeping them safe and sound in the fold. His bravery and faith were tested when he left the field and headed to where his brothers were hiding out with a whole host of cowardly men afraid to face the giant who mocked God. When David arrived and heard Goliath demoting God ( as we see happening among us today), he was filled with passion to take down the giant who roared with laughter at those who would not engage in battle to honor their God.

David took the challenge with strong refusal to wear battlegear for protection. He trusted the Lord to look after him. He prayed and trusted God to help him defeat Goliath. With only a few stones and his slingshot, David stood before the massive monster of a man without fear or thoughts of running from the assignment before him. The cowering crowd hid to watch a shepherd boy’s bravery shine as he stood up in faith that God would help him slay the giant.

And He did! When David’s stone knocked Goliath to the ground, David used Goliath’s sword to cut off his head and hold it high to show honor for God, who was with him in the fields, battles, hide outs, victories, and throughout his lifetime.

Yes, David was a mighty man of God who made mistakes along the way, but he never lost sight of serving the Lord, praying to, communicating with, and loving God through defeat and victories.

The entire book of Psalms (most written by David) brings prayer front and center, showing how personal communication with God can guide and give us Joy on our Journey! Let us strive to also be ‘the apple of God’s eye’ by loving Him first with all that we are. ”For such a time as this”… we are wise to Seek Him and stay connected through prayer as we travel … near and far!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.