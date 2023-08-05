I have been associated with many pastors over my years in life. I did not expect them to be perfect, as Jesus was the only perfect one to live among us. I have watched pastors come and go from one church to another. Interestingly, I have never witnessed most of the time “calling” from where they currently were to a challenging and more demanding calling with less pay and compensation. From my recollections, some moved on to a larger, more extensive financial-providing church. For example, I knew a pastor in a local church that was called away to a larger church. His wife told me that moving on was a great career and financial move for them. Was this a “calling” by God or the opportunity for a higher-paying job?

On the other hand, I had a close friend in a senior position in a significant large police department. He and his wife were deep and dedicated Christians. He took early retirement to serve God. Due to his rank, my friend would have qualified to be a Chief of Police with high pay in many departments. Instead, he followed God and became a missionary in a foreign country. My friend lived in deplorable conditions. His calling was to witness and serve poor orphans there. Later, he served with the Salvation Army. This example was of someone being called by God and responding to His calling, not for more money, but maybe for much less financial gain and hardship.

Everyone is called to minister to others. Some are called to the ministry. There is a difference. Persons called to the ministry sense that God wishes them to devote their life to serving the church and preaching His word. Being called into God’s ministry is not viewed as a job. It is being called to serve Him.

There are several ways God might call someone to the ministry. One way may be a direct command from Jesus, as described in Chapter 9 of Acts. This calling may be referred to as The Damascus Road Call. Saul of Tarsus, a persecutor of Christians, was on His way to Damascus when he received a vision and a flash of light throwing him to the ground. In an instant, Saul heard the voice of Jesus speak directly to him, saying: “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?” At that moment, Saul was converted and became the Apostle Paul, committing his life to spreading the Gospel.

Another calling is the Progressive Call, which is most common today. This calling involves gradual events in your life until it is finally drawn into a full-time ministry. This calling often takes time to unfold and doubt one’s self. God’s persistence in the inner voice finally completes His call and future service. This calling often calls criminals to repentance and service. John Newton, author of “Amazing Grace” is a prime example.

The Call from Birth is rare, but this calling still happens today. Some ministers cannot recall when they sensed being called into the ministry. They accepted God’s call early in life and never wavered or doubted their call. The prophet Jeremiah was called to minister before he was formed in the womb (Jeremiah 1:5). The prophet Samuel was devoted to serving the Lord before he was birthed by his mother (1 Samuel 1:11).

Some callings may be The Set-Apart-By-The-Church Call. God speaks through other people frequently. In the actual, God-uncompromised church, His callings are real. God will call individuals to the ministry through others.

Then, there is the Open Door Call. These calls begin as extraordinary opportunities that “open the door” to committing the rest of a person’s life to the ministry. This calling could happen on a mission trip or a close association with a faithful, Godly pastor.

The Pastor’s Responsibilities to the Church are as follows:

• Feed the Flock. Assure the congregation hears the whole Word of God.

• Guard the Flock. Assure us to be on guard and protect the congregation from the ever-present evil and influences among us.

• 2 Timothy 4:2 (KJV) “Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine.”

• Matthew 7:15 (KJV)” Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”

With the increasing compromise of God’s Word, know your pastor; was it their true calling or just a job?

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.