Recently, we discussed the topic of what one must believe in order to be saved. We noted some specifics such as the existence of God (Heb. 11:6) and the Sonship of Jesus (John 8:24). We concluded with the aggregate of all that is found in the pages of the New Testament as being that which we must believe. Since it was noted that our salvation depended upon becoming believers, a natural query to follow might be, just how does one become a believer? What means does our Heavenly Father employ to induce men and women to believe that Christ is the Savior of the world?. There are two theories about this, they being so widely different, that if either one of them is right the other is wrong. One of these theories is that God puts forth immediate and direct power or influence of his Spirit to the soul of the unbeliever and makes him a believer. The other is that God puts forth His power or influence through Christ and the apostle’s Holy Spirit inspired preaching and teaching of the Gospel of Christ.. How shall we determine which is the correct theory? It will certainly not be from just accepting the word of those who claim they know the instant that the Holy Spirit came into their heart making them believers, for to do so would be to accept the personal feelings of a few which have no evidence but the testimony of heir own tongues. Assuming most that would be reading this article believe the Bible to be the word of God and contain the truth on this matter as well as all others, we will seek the answer of where our belief comes from by an examination of the scriptures. There are many more passages that shine light on the topic than we can use in one brief article, but consider the following.

The first Gentile converts were the household of Cornelius as recorded in Acts chapter ten. He was told in a vision by an angel that he should send to Joppa and “call for one Simon whose surname is Peter: He lodgeth with one Simon a tanner, whose house is by the sea side: he shall tell thee what thou oughtest to do” (Acts 10: 5-6). This he did and later Peter rehearsing what took place said that Cornelius said that the angel had told him Peter would tell him words whereby he and all his house would be saved (Acts 11:14). They needed words.

A second passage, and one that totally destroys our first theory is the parable of the soils, often called the parable of the sower. Jesus tells of a sower which sowed seed that fell upon four different soils (Luke 8:5-8). The first thing we need to ascertain is, what is the seed? Thankfully, Jesus interpreted this parable for us and leaves no doubt whatsoever what the seed is. He explains, not in difficult to understand language, but in laconic, explicit, terse and simple terms, “the seed is the word of God” (Luke 8:11). Now, we read the explanation for the seed falling by the wayside: Those by the way side are they that hear; then cometh the devil and taketh away the word out of their hearts, lest they should believe and be saved”. It was the word that would make believers out of them.

With a bit more brevity, let us take note of a few more scriptures. Jesus, in his prayer to God, after praying for His apostles, said “Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word; That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one is us; that the world may believe that thou hast sent me” (John 17:20-21). The words of the apostles would cause belief.

John, as he neared the close of his gospel account said, “And many other signs truly did Jesus in the presence of his disciples, which are not written in this book: But these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name” (John 20:30-31).

When the apostles and elders came together to discuss the issue of certain of the Pharisees who said that it was needful for Gentiles to be circumcised and to keep the law of Moses, “Peter rose up, and said unto them, Men and brethren, ye know how that a good while ago God made choice among us, that the Gentiles by my mouth should hear the word of the gospel, and believe” (Acts 15:7). They heard the words and believed.

And, another of those times when something is stated in such concise words that one would have to have help to misunderstand it, Paul wrote, “So then faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the word of God” (Rom. 10:17).

In all the examples of people being converted found in the pages of the book of Acts, not a single one attributes one’s faith to a direct operation of the Holy Spirit. However, in every example of conversion found in the book of Acts, individuals, families and great audiences were taught the gospel of Christ, believed it and obeyed it.

