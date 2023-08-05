Character can mean different things, depending on the context, and is similar to words like mean. That word (mean) can relate to arithmetic, an ill-tempered individual, or an intent by someone. A character can refer to a particular group of people, an imaginary person in a novel, play, or film, a letter, mark, symbol, or figure. For this communique, I will discuss the unique attributes of people.

“The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word.” Hebrews 1:3a NIV.

Amazing thought that our Savior, Lord Jesus, was created in the express image of God, The Father! His appearance and character mirror that of God, the creator of all! God foreordained that the acceptable ones, the “little flock,” join Him in the Heavenly realm. We are to be conformed to the likeness of His dear Son, who was the character likeness of Himself.

I read a statement recently wherein the writer said, “The main difference between an elder and a deacon is a difference of gifts and calling, not character.” That statement dismisses the attribute of one’s character. The Biblical definition of a deacon is outlined in Acts 6:1-6 where “the twelve” chose seven others to care for the widows’ needs to free themselves to continue preaching and spreading the Word of God. A deacon is a servant who ministers to others’ physical needs.

In 1 Timothy 3:8-10 NIV, it is written, “Deacons are to be men worthy of respect, sincere, not indulging in much wine, and not pursuing dishonest gain. They must keep hold of the deep truths of the faith with a clear conscience. They must first be tested, and then if there is nothing against them, let them serve as deacons.” Is that not referencing their character: Surely it is.

Read 1 Timothy 3:1-7; 5:22. Paul had given his protégé, Timothy, instructions for the church in Ephesus. Note that the qualifications involve character, not knowledge or skill. One’s lifestyle and relationships provide a window into their personality. The phrasing “temperate, self-controlled, respectable, hospitable, able to teach, not given to drunkenness, not violent but gentle, not quarrelsome, not a lover of money” all deal with one’s persona. So I am puzzled that the writer spoken of above used the words “not character.”

Paul uses the words elders and overseers interchangeably. He emphasizes that new believers should not be placed in leadership positions prematurely as new faith needs time to mature. They need time to become firmly grounded in their faith, with a solid Christian lifestyle and a knowledge of the Word of God. After reading and studying my Bible these many years, I still find new revelations and a clearer understanding of the Scriptures.

“He [an overseer or elder] must manage his own family well and see that his children obey him with proper respect. (If anyone does not know how to manage his own family, how can he take care of God’s church?) He must not be a recent convert, or he may become conceited and fall under the same judgment as the devil. He must also have a good reputation with outsiders so that he will not fall into disgrace and into the devil’s trap.” 1 Timothy 3:4-7 NIV.

Beware of self-importance, pride, and egotism, as these can seduce emotions and cloud reason. A new believer is especially susceptible to being manipulated by unscrupulous people. Pride and conceit were Satan’s downfall; thus, today, he uses pride to trap others.

We’ve all heard the phrase, “He (or she) is a character. That metaphor means that a person has an outstanding personality, emits good vibes, or is just an excellent person to be around. Isn’t that what we look for as we develop our inner circle of friends? Simply put, character refers to the mental and moral qualities distinctive to an individual.

“…The Lord does not look at the things man looks at. Man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” 1 Samuel 16:7b NIV. God judges by faith and character, not appearances. How much time do I spend each week maintaining my outward appearance? How much time do I spend each week developing my inner character? Sure, everyone can see my face but can only see what I allow them to of my heart. I must always take steps to improve my heart’s attitude.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.