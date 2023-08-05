As a new mom and nutrition educator, encouraging children to eat healthy is at the forefront of my brain. While my almost 11-month old isn’t quite the age of picky eating, it’s almost inevitable that it is to come. Thankfully we have a new great resource at N.C. Cooperative Extension and her name is Dr. Virginia Stage, Nutrition Education & Behavior Specialist. Dr. Stage came to NC State University from East Carolina University and specializes in childhood nutrition. She recently joined me for two At the Table episodes and shared her wealth of knowledge on childhood eating behaviors. You can find these episodes and more on Star Communication’s Channel 16 or on their YouTube channel @StarVisionCable.

In our discussion, Dr. Stage shared that one of the most helpful tools we have to encourage children to make healthy choices. This tool is called the division of responsibility in feeding. The division says it is the adult’s job to determine WHAT to eat, WHEN to eat, and where to eat, while it is the child’s job to determine HOW MUCH to eat and WHETHER to eat. For adults, this means having responsibility for what is offered (offering a variety of foods, both familiar and unfamiliar is key), when mealtime and snacks are offered, and where to eat (having family mealtime, removing distractions). Adults often worry when a child doesn’t eat, but according to the division, this is not part of their responsibility. It is the child’s body, so it is the child’s job to decide how much and whether they’d like to eat, not the adults. This takes the pressure off adults and gives them the power to take responsibility for what they can control – the healthy foods provided. Evidence shows when following the division of responsibility, parents help children feel good about eating, learn to like the foods their family eats, enjoy family meals and behave well at mealtime, and eat the amount that will support their own healthy growth pattern.

Healthy Eating Research (HER) states childhood is a critical period for the development of eating behaviors and habits that last into adulthood. It’s not just WHAT we feed our kids that matters, but also HOW we handle feeding or eating that’s really important in establishing lifelong healthy habits for our kids. Were you ever told you couldn’t leave the table until you cleared your plate? Or told it was rude to leave food on your plate? According to Healthy Eating Research, pressuring kids to finish everything on their plate can interfere with self-regulation. Instead, here are a few suggestions to help give your kids autonomy, which can help you raise healthy, independent eaters:

• Make healthy choices easy by keeping healthy foods in sight, in reach, and easy to eat.

• Get creative and make food fun! Share family recipes, play with food by using the senses, or use fun names to get kids excited to try new things.

• Get kids involved. Allow children to choose a new fruit or veggie to try, have conversations about new foods, or let children help in the preparation process!

• Help kids identify and listen to their hunger or fullness cues. Talk to kids about how their stomach feels before, during, and after eating.

• Set a positive example by eating healthy at home. Model healthy eating and moderation while eating with your children.

For more tips on helping children eat healthy, visit HeatlhyEatingResearch.org.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.