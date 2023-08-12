All during my life, and perhaps yours, I have heard people say, “Well you always have a choice.”

Well, according to the Word of God, there are only two choices in life. The two choices that we have in life, coincide with each other. You have to make the right two choices in order to hear GOD say to you, “Well done thou good and faithful servant.” You have the choice between life and death and blessings and cursings.

The choice between life and death is pretty easy, It is a one time choice. But the choice between blessings and cursings is a little bit complicated. In fact, your choice between blessings and curses can have a detrimental effect on your choice of life and death.

The choice between life and death can best be explained by John 3:16 -18. Jesus said, “For GOD so loved the world that HE gave HIS only begotten SON, that whosoever believes in HIM should not perish, but have everlasting life. For GOD sent not HIS son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world, through HIM, might be saved. He that believes in HIM is not condemned; but he that believes not is condemned already.”

If you do not believe in Jesus Christ, there is no reason to even consider the second choice of blessings and curses. You are already condemned.

Now the other choice that you do have in life, is the choice between blessings and curses. This is a choice that you must make every single day.. GOD has given everyone of us a divine right to choose whether we want to live a life of blessings, (favor), or a life of coursing, (condemnation).

In the Book of Deuteronomy GOD gave his chosen people a choice between blessings and cursings. The decision they had to make was based on whether or not they would obey HIM and live a lifestyle that would be reflective of HIM. We have that same choice.

Your lifestyle must reflect obedience to GOD’s Word in both the New and Old Testament. The Apostle Paul made this perfectly clear in his letter to the Corinthian Church. Paul told them in I Corinthians 6:9 to not deceive themselves. Choosing life over death is more than “talking the talk:, it requires “walking the walk.”: Once you choose life, by accepting Christ as your personal Savior, that decision is predicated on choosing blessings over curses by living a life dedicated to HIM.

Paul gives us a list of activities that we cannot do if we want to keep our choice of life over death intact. We cannot have a lifestyle that involves such things as fornication, adultery, idolatry, drunkenness, homosexuality, and etc. Confessing Christ means that you have also made the right decision, everyday, between blessings and curses. Blessing comes through obedience and cursings comes through disobedience and living the wrong lifestyle..

Choose you this day between life and death!!! Choose you this day between blessings and cursings.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.