In recent times we have on several occasions been told that we are too judgmental. It may be that you have heard the same complaint. In this modern society, if one stands firm on their Biblical beliefs concerning right and wrong and especially in the realm of those things contrary to what the Bible has said about marriage and family, those who hold to what they like to call “alternate lifestyles” will accuse them of being too judgmental. My first thought in such situations is, do they not realize they are judging me when they complain that I am judging them?

In this, the land of the free, we are given many freedoms to do things that God has not given us the freedom to do. This being the case, we readily admit that one can practice homosexuality, have a sex change, have threesomes, divorce and remarry for most any reason and many other deviations from Biblical instructions without breaking a single law. Add to that civil freedom, the fact that God has given man free will, which puts the burden of obedience to God on the shoulders of the individual, and man pretty much has the ability to do whatever he or she wants in that realm of life. But, just as those who practice such things has the civil right to do so and the civil right to free speech to claim their pride in that which they do, so does the child of God have the civil and God given right to not do those things and the civil right of free speech to speak openly about the sinfulness of such. These civil freedoms go both ways, you know!

Concerning the free will that God has given man, God has given man the free will to do His will or to reject His authority and refuse to do His will. He does not give man the right to His eternal blessings if man’s choice is to reject Him. As the apostle Paul wrote, “Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?” (Rom. 6:16). Thus, if the child of God is too judgmental when they oppose that which is contrary to God’s word, it is God that is too judgmental. It was Jesus that said, “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it” (Matt. 7:13-14). God has always demanded that if one is to be one of His children, they have to strictly obey His commands. Moses told those who had come out of Egyptian bondage, “Ye shall not add unto the word which I command you, neither shall ye diminish ought from it, that ye may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you” (Deut. 4:2). The apostle Paul, in his letter to the Galatians, wrote, “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed. As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed” (Gal. 1:8-9). God is very narrowminded when it comes to man’s obedience to His word.

But, what about the way Jesus was so understanding and forgiving of those sinners he encountered. After all, when the scribes and Pharisees brought the woman taken in the very act of adultery and set her before Jesus, he said, “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her” (John 8:7). After those Jews who had sought to trap Jesus with their query had left; Jesus, having the power to forgive sins, told the woman, “Neither do I condemn thee, go, and sin no more” (John 8:11). Do notice she had to stop the sinful actions.

Many of those who openly avow on the social media pages of the internet, their beliefs and practices that the Bible calls sin, still speak of believing in God, calling on God in prayer, thanking God for various blessings. One has to wonder what God it is that they believe in, for the one found in the Bible stands diametrically opposed to their way of life. It would have to be the one Paul spoke of when he wrote, “In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them” (II Co 4:4).

Some have tried to justify one violation of God’s word by the acceptance of another. A man and woman living together outside of marriage is often ignored but not two women or two men. The fact is, both are wrong in the sight of God. You may do it, for the law allows it and God has given you free will, but don’t expect to have a home in heaven in the end if you do. That is not being judgmental, that is being a concerned child of God.

