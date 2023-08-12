Have you ever lived through the devastation of a category three or four hurricane? Have you watched massive trees uprooted from the earth; cars and other vehicles tossed around like marbles? Have you watched rooftops fly and homes destroyed, leaving only bits of foundation?

Those foundations can be used for rebuilding after the storm. A building’s foundation is crucial – it must be deep enough and solid enough to withstand the weight and stresses of the building. Relationships are like that. Consider the plight of Job. He lost everything, wealth, children, and health through no fault of his own. And his suffering began.

Satan’s attempt to drive a wedge between Job and God failed. But God put limits on what suffering Satan was allowed to wield over Job. The same is true for us today. We can’t control how Satan may attack us, but we can choose how we will respond.

Job’s three friends were convinced he had some hidden fault or sin, so they stopped talking to him because he would not “confess” to this secret. Young Elihu (probably a bystander) became the fourth person to speak to Job and gave him a partial answer to his dilemma.

“Then Job replied to the Lord: ‘I know that you can do all things; no plan of yours can be thwarted.’ You asked, ‘Who is this that obscures my counsel without knowledge?’ Surely I spoke of things I did not understand, things too wonderful for me to know.’” Job 42:1-3 NIV

Job’s tone has changed; earlier, he was consumed by the idea that he had become God’s enemy, cursing the day of his birth and begging God to hear his arguments. Here he comes to the self-realization that he had been talking above his head about things he did not understand. Perhaps he was not listening for the whisper of God. We are guilty of doing that. When talking, we speak about experiences we have been exposed to, but when we listen, we may hear new information.

We get caught up in the “woe is me” syndrome and drown in our little pity parties. We even make it through the small stuff, but what happens when our woes are major life events? Any number of things can be considered life events: divorce; death of a loved one, especially a child; loss of your home; loss of a job; unplanned pregnancy, broken relationships, etc. How you grasp and cope with any one of these is the measure of your inner faith. Like Job, we must fix our faith in the Lord. Here we will gain steadfastness and constancy in our lives.

Enter the age-old question: Why do the innocent suffer? We ask this in the wake of school shootings, untimely (by our standards) deaths, or natural disasters. As for Job, by the conclusion of the Book of Job, there is no answer as to why innocents suffer. But there is a solution, and that is trust. In the chapters and verses, you will find that Job was suffering so from his problems that he cursed not God, but the day he was born. “After this, Job opened his mouth and cursed the day of his birth.” Job 3:1 NIV.

The manifestation of God’s foresightful care of Job is foremost in this book. Matthew Henry puts it like this, “In the beginning of this book, we had Job’s patience under his troubles, for an example; here, for our encouragement to follow that example, we have his happy end. His troubles began in Satan’s malice, which God restrained; his restoration began in God’s mercy, which Satan could not oppose. Mercy did not return when Job was disputing with his friends but when he was praying for them. God is served and pleased with our warm devotions, not our warm disputes. God doubled Job’s possessions. We may lose much for the Lord, but we shall not lose anything by him. Whether the Lord gives us health and temporal blessings or not, if we patiently suffer according to his will, in the end, we shall be happy. Job’s estate increased. The blessing of the Lord makes us rich; it is he that gives us the power to get wealth and gives us success in honest endeavors. The last days of a good man sometimes prove his best, his last works his best works, his last comforts his best comforts; for his path, like that of the morning light, shines more and more unto the perfect day.” Beautifully said.

Ultimately, Job gained more than he lost and was restored in all aspects of his life (health, family, finances). He was rewarded as God showed him favor for remaining faithful to his belief. We do not have sorrow just for the sake of suffering. These trials that you and I face in our lifetime make us better and stronger people. Trust is not an explanation of why Job suffered (or why we suffer), but trust gives us a solution to bear the suffering.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.