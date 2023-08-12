Do you believe prayer can bring reformation? Prayer can change things when our hearts and heads are seeking God’s Word and way …not the world’s way. The series of stories God stirred my heart to write were finished last week, or so I thought! Hearing several sermons from Dr. David Jeremiah and Steven Furtick on PRAYER stirred deeply within to share more stories off how prayer can bring us all together — not drifting apart — in America the Beautiful blurred with burdens and backsliding.

Complacency is slowly erasing the way of living and loving that our forefathers planted and grew dutifully and diligently with God’s blessings! Who are we pleasing when complacency seeks to cancel concern for God’s children, endeavors to bring sheep into the fold, choices pleasing to the Lord, care for people in need, and Christian character that rises up for what is right and good in God’s sight, prayer, Jesus being the Way, the truth, and the life?

Now is the time for all concerned Christians to come to the aid of our country … that sentence was taught across America in typing classes with “all good men” in place of concerned

Christians. It is more correct to say … Now, is the time for all people living in America to pray and pull together in loving, Christian unity while coming to the aid of our country. America … our home sweet (some would say: sorrowful, saturated with evil, swiftly sinking in sin, a sad state of our union … at present time) home — needs to be saturated with powerful prayers from the mountains, to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam — God can BLESS America, our home sweet home — if we repent, call out to Him in prayer, and seek Him … God will hear and can heal our land.

Sharing words written by James Hastings in the 1800’s brings light to the darkness that threatens to take away freedoms and taint faithful living in America “for such a time as this” in the year of the Lord 2023! Read carefully and chew on the words of this faithful pioneer who believed in the power of prayer to help a nation survive wars and woes inflicted by the wicked one! Satan, was thrust from heaven and roams to and from looking for ways to destroy God’s creation, His children, and to declare a win! The GOOD NEWS is no matter how terrible things seem … GOD wins in the end! So, read the following message on prayer and mull over where we are and what we need to do in America?

“Before the Civil War, there were many signs of a new interest in prayer and new hope from its exercise. These signs have multiplied. The war has already done for us this one thing, at least, that is good. Let us not miss our opportunity.

Prayer is not an easy exercise. It requires encouragement, exposition, and training. There was never a time when men and women were more sincerely anxious to be told how to engage in powerful prayer. Prayer is our mightiest weapon if we use it as GOD has encouraged us. We must do everything in our power to bring it into exercise.”

Hopefully, this story of reality reels All God’s Children into the fold where love and protection from the Good Shepherd never fails…no not even one lost sheep who has lost The Way and can’t seem to be found. God never gives up one His children. All are important to Him; He never gives up on them. Have you strayed from the Shepherd – lost in sin, doubting His Word, feeling confused, rejected, prayerless, and pitiful within?

The devil will seek to devour and destroy your life by drawing you away from God, deceiving you about God’s purpose for your life, denying the glory of God in your life, and ditching your prayers. Yet, the Good Shepherd never gives up on finding His lost sheep and bringing them back into the fold. He does not push us like a herd of cattle. No, Jesus, our gentle Savior, leads us back to God our Father lovingly with prayer and protection every step of the way. God, Son, and Holy Spirit long for us to repent of our sins and restore a close relationship through loving, praying, walking, and talking with HIM each day!

Oh, that all His children would read the words Hastings wrote in the 1800’s and realize how relevant they are today! It truly is time for All of God’s children to pray and come to the aid of our country! A country founded on God’s principles — sinking in sin from within. Is there hope for America? Yes, there is. Our Good Shepherd is watching and waiting for His children to repent, call out His name, and return to the fold. What is our answer to Him?

What can we do? WE can PRAY!

As Hastings said, “Prayer is our greatest weapon”! Let us engage in POWERFUL PRAYER from sea to shining sea and LEAVE the REST … to THEE!

