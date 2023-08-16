On Sunday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m., Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 5220 Faison Hwy., Clinton, N.C. will have an early morning service. Pastor Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the messenger. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome. (Face masks are required). Following the morning service, Pastor Marvin Clowney Sr. at 12 noon, will be the guest messenger on the Founder’s Day Anniversary for Chelf Apostle Marilyn Winslow and Apostle Howard Winslow. At E.M.I. and New Covenant Church International Ministries, Tarboro, N.C.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m., Apostle William Powell of Keep it Real Ministries will be the guest messenger, at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy., Clinton, N.C. (Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson) Prayer, Singing, Testimony and the word of God. All are welcome. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m., the Women’s Day program will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. The guest messenger will be Dr. L.W. Lisane of Sampson Chapel Church, Dunn, N.C. Dinner will be served following the morning service.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St. Roseboro, N.C. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. will have regular morning service. The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Aug. 20, during morning service at 11 a.m., The Usher’s Ministry of Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. will be acknowledging their ushers. Everyone is invited to attend. The host pastor: The Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m., Union Star Freewill Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have Home Mission Service. Pastor Evangelist Deborah Taylor, will bring forth the messenger. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, The pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the messenger. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. The pastor, the Rev. Jeffery White, will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the gospel choir. Come out and let”s praise and worship the word of God. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m., The ushers of Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating their Usher’s Anniversary. The guest messenger, Evangelist Sampson- Thompson will bring forth the message. The host pastor: Dr. Ronald Highsmith. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 a.m., Christ Missionary Baptist Church will have an early morning service. At 11 a.m. Pastor Marvin T. Clowney Sr., the choir, and the congregation will be the guests. At First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C. for the Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Perry Melvin.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., The Carter Family invites everyone to attend The Walk For Hope Walkathon.

This event has been created to raise awareness and funds for the MS Foundation. The mission of the MS Foundation is to help support those that have been diagnosed with the disease called multiple Sclerosis (AKA MS). The location will be Newark Park, 503 Ferrell St., Clinton, N.C. You may register to walk on Eventbrite.com or register in person.

FMI, please contact dorcasbeatty@gmail.com or call 910-385-2056. Join the movement $10 registration. Bring Family and Friends. Beverages and snacks provided.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. Fall Festival will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd Clinton, N.C. Free Concert/ Food for sale/offering. Musical guests are: Thnkful As One (Fayetteville), Jaeden Best and Choral Friends (Clinton), Renewed (Clinton), Divine Praise Community (Clinton). FMI, contact Host Pastor: The Rev. Tanisha Boykin 910-379 1892.

Three in One Family Center Food Drive and dry goods from 10 a.m. till 12 noon. The first Tuesday of each month at Napa Auto Parts parking lot in Roseboro, N.C.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C. will distribute food boxes every 3rd Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor: The Rev. P. Melvin)

The Great And Terrible God’s Church see the messenger: Go to Apostle Gino Jennings on YouTube.

Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd., Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services every first and third at 9:45 a.m. Pastor: the Rev. Tanisha Boykin.

Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, Sunday School every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Worship service every first through fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. The pastor is the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is held Wednesday at 6 p.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton. N.C. Pastor: Elder Patrick D. Cooper. Service every second and fourth Sunday at 11a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Noon Day Pray call at 12:15 p.m. Monday thru Saturday. Conference call #339-209-6421.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sunday.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. first, third and fifth Sunday School at 9:45 online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code:179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (on Zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., Morning Worship at 11 a.m.

Thought For The Week: May God bless you. Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe. Happy Fourth of July!

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.

